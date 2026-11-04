🛒 Several Kahului Retail Jobs Paying Around $17.50–$25/hr

Kahului’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local favorites hiring across the island. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50–$19.60/hour

This customer service role has you helping shoppers find what they need in departments like tools, garden, paint, and more. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50–$19.60/hour

Front-of-store role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping customers with payments and returns. Good fit if you like a steady spot at the register plus some light stocking, with access to health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and discounts.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $17.50–$19.60/hour

Daytime role helping customers with lumber and building materials, loading items, and keeping shelves stocked. Includes full-time benefits, paid time off, 401(k) with match, and chances to learn trade skills.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $17.50–$19.60/hour

Great if you like behind-the-scenes work: setting displays, fixing signs and prices, and keeping the store looking sharp. Mostly weekday schedule, plus health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and employee discount.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$25.40/hour

Help stock and sample beer, wine, cheese, and chocolate while keeping displays fresh and appealing. Offers store discount, Whole Benefits (health & wellness programs, PTO, and more for eligible team members), and a possible base rate increase after 90 days.

Employer: Hawaii Petroleum LLC / Minit Stop

Location: Kahului, HI (Wakea)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour to start; up to $19.50/hour with training

Split role as cashier and cook, serving local favorites and helping customers at the register. Includes $500 training bonus, free employee meal allowance, free medical/dental/vision for employees, PTO, 4% 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Kahului, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and assist with simple installs like wiper blades and batteries. Good fit if you have some car knowledge and want a steady, growth-friendly retail job with flexible hours.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.