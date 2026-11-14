Based in Silver Spring, Maryland, K. Graham Accounting & Advisory, LLC helps small businesses, nonprofits, and government contractors maintain accurate financial records, strengthen internal controls, and navigate accounting and compliance requirements.

Founded by Kayon Graham, an accounting and financial compliance professional with over 14 years of experience, the firm combines traditional accounting services with practical financial guidance to help organizations operate with greater confidence.

Ms. Graham launched her accounting and advisory practice in April 2025 with a clear goal: to combine her extensive accounting and financial compliance experience with a client-focused approach that helps organizations strengthen their financial processes, maintain accurate records, and make informed business decisions.

The firm's signature offering, Audit-Ready Accounting & Compliance, reflects this commitment. Through bookkeeping, financial reporting, internal controls, and compliance support, Ms. Graham helps organizations establish accurate records and strengthen the financial processes that support their operations.

"I wanted to combine my expertise to not only ensure compliance but to proactively provide financial insights," Ms. Graham explains.

The name "K. Graham Accounting & Advisory" holds personal significance, reflecting both Ms. Graham's name and the dual focus of her business. The "Advisory" aspect is particularly meaningful because it represents the firm's commitment to providing informed guidance alongside traditional accounting services.

"Clients need more than just someone to manage their books," she notes. "They need someone who can help them understand their financial position and make informed decisions based on that insight."

The firm provides QuickBooks setup and cleanup, monthly bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, and financial reporting. Its specialized services also include federal grant and contract accounting, indirect cost rate development, internal controls, and financial compliance support.

For businesses struggling with disorganized records, unreconciled accounts, or incomplete financial reporting, Ms. Graham provides a structured approach to identifying discrepancies, organizing transactions, and developing reliable financial statements. For nonprofits and government contractors, her services also address documentation, cost allocation, and compliance requirements associated with grants and contracts.

K. Graham Accounting & Advisory, LLC is certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB). The firm also holds Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE) certifications from the State of Maryland.

These certifications represent important milestones as the firm expands its presence in government contracting while continuing to support small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

One of Ms. Graham's favorite aspects of her work is seeing how improved financial organization helps clients better understand their operations.

"Giving clients peace of mind by bringing clarity and organization to their finances is incredibly rewarding," she shares.

Building the firm has allowed Ms. Graham to apply her professional experience to the financial challenges that business owners encounter every day. From reconciling bank accounts and preparing financial statements to establishing accounting procedures and meeting reporting deadlines, her focus is on providing dependable services tailored to each organization's needs.

Serving businesses throughout Silver Spring, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, and beyond, K. Graham Accounting & Advisory continues to build its presence by emphasizing accuracy, accountability, and practical financial guidance.

For Ms. Graham, the goal is straightforward: help organizations maintain reliable financial records, understand their financial position, and make informed decisions that support their long-term success.

Prospective bookkeeping and accounting clients can schedule a free discovery call through the firm's website at www.kgrahamaccounting.com or call 301-460-6208 to learn more about its services.







K. Graham Accounting & Advisory, LLC

Location: Silver Spring, Maryland | Serving the DMV and clients nationwide

Founded: April 2025

Founder: Kayon Graham

Certifications: SBA WOSB & EDWOSB | Maryland MBE & SBE

Specialties: Bookkeeping, Payroll, Tax Preparation, Financial Reporting, Audit Readiness, and Federal Compliance

Website: https://www.kgrahamaccounting.com/

Phone: 301-460-6208

Email: info@kgrahamaccounting.com