📅 Free Old Town Christmas festival in Justin on Dec. 12

Justin’s Old Town Christmas, presented by Bloomfield Homes, is set for Saturday, December 12, 2026, from noon–6 p.m. at Justin City Hall. Admission is free.

Enjoy holiday activities, live entertainment, food trucks, ice skating, bounce houses, crafts, and a new local vendor market inside the gym. Local school, dance, and cheer groups will perform in the gym.

Highlights:

Santa visits: 1–5 p.m.

The Purple Hulls on the outdoor stage at 1 p.m.

on the outdoor stage at Community tree lighting: 5:30 p.m.

Lighted Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m. (parade registration open through November 29)

Park at First Baptist Church, 402 W. 8th Street and ride the trolley shuttle every 15 minutes until 6 p.m. The trolley will stop along 4th Street, so you can stop, shop, and support local merchants. Shuttle riders should return to their vehicles before the parade begins.

Gather family, friends, and neighbors for this favorite Justin holiday tradition!