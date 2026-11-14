Justin has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’re looking for a friendly companion, these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (born 4/20/2025 )

Young (born ) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: Apollo Support & Rescue

Location: Justin, TX

About Chucky:

Chucky is a happy, energetic young boy who is always ready to play. He loves chasing balls and would do best with a family who will keep him active and involved. He has done great with kids, other dogs, and visitors in the home, and is described as a very friendly guy.

If you’re an active household looking for a fun playmate, Chucky could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Chucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For faster processing, the shelter notes you can use their adoption link: https://asrpets.org/AdoptThisDog

Shelter contact: Apollo Support & Rescue

Breed: Mini Bernedoodle

Mini Age: Baby (about 5 months old )

(about ) Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Justin, TX)

About Penelope:

Penelope is a super loyal, friendly, outgoing, and very snuggly mini Bernedoodle. She loves to be around her people and is happiest when she’s included in family life. She is potty trained and crate trained, which is a big plus for a young pup.

Her current family has a very busy schedule and can’t give her the time and attention she needs, so they’re looking for a home where she’ll get plenty of love, time, and companionship.

👉 Meet Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact through the For Adoption By Private Owner listing on Adoptapet for more details.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

Shelter: Apollo Support & Rescue

Location: Justin, TX

About Krypto:

Krypto is a handsome little heart-stealer with a sweetest personality and a face that’s hard to resist. He’s described as the perfect mix of sweet, silly, playful, and affectionate. This little guy has never met a stranger and absolutely loves people.

If you’re looking for a loving, social puppy to grow up by your side, Krypto could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Krypto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For faster processing, the shelter notes you can use their inquiry form: https://form.jotform.us/asr628/ShortAdoptionInquiry

Shelter contact: Apollo Support & Rescue

If you’re in or near Justin, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.