undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Justin
⚠️ City of Justin offices closed November 19
12 days ago
⚠️ City of Justin offices closed November 19
City of Justin offices will be closed on Thursday, November 19 for a Staff Development Day.
During this time:
- All city offices will be closed
- Trash collection will run as normal
- Emergency services will not be affected
If you need to handle any in-person business with the city, plan to visit before or after November 19.
The city notes this day is for staff to learn and improve the service they provide to the community.
More Info: CITY OFFICES CLOSED NOVEMBER 19 FOR STAFF DEVELOPM...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.