⚠️ City of Justin offices closed November 19

City of Justin offices will be closed on Thursday, November 19 for a Staff Development Day.

During this time:

All city offices will be closed

will be closed Trash collection will run as normal

will run as normal Emergency services will not be affected

If you need to handle any in-person business with the city, plan to visit before or after November 19.

The city notes this day is for staff to learn and improve the service they provide to the community.