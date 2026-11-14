📅 Free Old Town Christmas festival in Justin on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from noon–6 p.m. at Justin City Hall.

Enjoy holiday activities, live entertainment, food trucks, ice skating, bounce houses, crafts, and a new local vendor market in the gym. Local school, dance, and cheer groups will perform in the gym during the market.

Kids (and kids at heart) can visit Santa from 1–5 p.m. and help paint a mobile mural. Catch The Purple Hulls on the outdoor stage at 1 p.m.

Evening highlights:

5:30 p.m. – Community tree lighting

– Community 6:30 p.m. – Lighted Christmas Parade (parade registration open through November 29)

Parking is at First Baptist Church, 402 W. 8th Street, with a trolley shuttle every 15 minutes until 6 p.m. The trolley also stops along 4th Street, so you can stop, shop, and support local merchants. Shuttle riders should return to their vehicles before the parade begins.

Bring family, friends, and neighbors for this favorite Justin holiday tradition!