Disney fans, good news awaits! The Disney franchise Wreck-It Ralph has some major updates, straight from Disney. The franchise launched in 2012, and the characters quickly became fan favorites. While fans wait for a third movie, these beloved characters are getting new life and new plotlines to love.

In a Disney game developed by Gameloft Montreal, Wreck-It Ralph will return, not in a movie, but in video game form. The video game in question, Disney Dreamlight Valley, is a hybrid video game that combines life-like sims with typical adventure games. Wreck-It Ralph would become one of the playable characters.

Disney Animation/Instagram

Ralph and Vanellope will have their own storyline through the game’s new free update, Pixel Perfect. According to Nintendo, the game’s storyline is described as follows:

“When a mysterious arcade machine begins causing chaos, players will team up with Vanellope to rescue Ralph, uncover the source of the disruption, and experience an all-new friendship adventure inspired by the beloved films.”

The new update also features floating islands and a new world for players to explore, giving fans a “whole new world” of video game Easter eggs and exciting content.

Disney Animation/Instagram

As for an official new Wreck-It Ralph movie, Disney has not confirmed animation progression, but animation bossJared Bush hinted at continued interest in the franchise’s third movie in a Collider interview at the Savannah College of Art and Design:

“[On Ralph’s potential return] Oh, man, I hope so. Right now in Tokyo, there’s a new attraction that’s just about to open that’s Wreck-It Ralph-centric. These are characters I personally love. Going back to that world would be great.”

The future holds a lot of promise for fans of the Wreck-It Ralph franchise. N Crowd, stay tuned for more Disney updates. Follow Disney Dreamlight Valley on Instagram for the latest game announcements and updates!

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