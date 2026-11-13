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Wreck-It Ralph Returns in Disney Video Game
By NCrew Ntern,10 days ago
Disney fans, good news awaits! The Disney franchise Wreck-It Ralph has some major updates, straight from Disney. The franchise launched in 2012, and the characters quickly became fan favorites. While fans wait for a third movie, these beloved characters are getting new life and new plotlines to love.
In a Disney game developed by Gameloft Montreal, Wreck-It Ralph will return, not in a movie, but in video game form. The video game in question, Disney Dreamlight Valley, is a hybrid video game that combines life-like sims with typical adventure games. Wreck-It Ralph would become one of the playable characters.
Ralph and Vanellope will have their own storyline through the game’s new free update, Pixel Perfect. According to Nintendo, the game’s storyline is described as follows:
“When a mysterious arcade machine begins causing chaos, players will team up with Vanellope to rescue Ralph, uncover the source of the disruption, and experience an all-new friendship adventure inspired by the beloved films.”
The new update also features floating islands and a new world for players to explore, giving fans a “whole new world” of video game Easter eggs and exciting content.
As for an official new Wreck-It Ralph movie, Disney has not confirmed animation progression, but animation bossJared Bush hinted at continued interest in the franchise’s third movie in a Collider interview at the Savannah College of Art and Design:
“[On Ralph’s potential return] Oh, man, I hope so. Right now in Tokyo, there’s a new attraction that’s just about to open that’s Wreck-It Ralph-centric. These are characters I personally love. Going back to that world would be great.”
The future holds a lot of promise for fans of the Wreck-It Ralph franchise. N Crowd, stay tuned for more Disney updates. Follow Disney Dreamlight Valley on Instagram for the latest game announcements and updates!
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