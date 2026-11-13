The term ‘National Novel Writing Month’ originated in 1999. It described an annual writing challenge that occurred throughout the month of November. The challenge urged individuals to craft and share a 50,000+ word story with the world. The original organization that funded the challenge unfortunately closed the project in 2025 due to financial issues.

Do you really think the writing community would allow such an event to disappear, N Crowd? Absolutely not! The initial organization disbanded, the yearly tradition continues. Various communities and schools take part in the challenge, encouraging others to craft unique, compelling, and independent work. Over time, November became known as National Novel Writing Month and indie writers earned their spot in the light.

The Importance of Indie Authors and Their Work

The original National Novel Writing Month challenge was a way for individuals to express themselves through the act of writing. Forming any story they desired, even writers at the beginner level were able to showcase their talent. Throughout this process, indie writers slowly gained more attention as readers sought out authentic voices and stories.

What makes an indie writer or author so important? In a way, indie authors are similar to small businesses: each are attempting to kick-start a unique, one-of-a-kind brand. Comparable stories often oversaturate the book community, making indie authors crucial. They often remind the writing community that anyone can be an author, even if their story doesn’t fit into the cookie-cutter formula!

PC: @indiatungateauthor via Instagram

Indie Publishers Taking Over Traditional Publishers

The book industry is changing as indie publishing are putting up quite a fight against traditional publishers. Indie publishers such as Obsidian Skull Press, Black Rose Writing, and Sleeping Bear Press allow authors to have more creative freedom and additional financial earnings. These smaller publishers are actively sharing rare and exceptional work with readers, positively changing the reading experience for fans. It’s safe to say that indie publishers are actively winning everyone over!

Readers are opting for indie publishers and authors due to the lower costs and niche stories. Many believe that the larger, traditional publishers often choose to release similar, trending stories, leaving readers craving something unique. Independent authors often select indie publishers because of their diverse characters and unconventional tropes. Readers actually desire these aspects more often.

TL Hutton: The Mind Behind Obsidian Skull Press

Our team at JNL wanted to get the inside scoop regarding indie authors and publishing! We met with indie author and founder, TL Hutton, of Obsidian Skull Press, an indie publishing company.

JNL: How did you begin your writing career?

Hutton: It was my adoptive grandmother, an English teacher, who first noticed my affinity for both reading and writing. She pushed me hard to own this natural talent and embrace it. Granted, in my days of seemingly eternal youth, this proved easier said than done. My early work was strictly embargoed to only myself as I was not secure in myself or my writing. I feared what others might think, and deep down I knew people were not ready for my muse. My writing, even in my youth, was crossing so many lines. Once, a school counselor found one of my stories and attempted to have me committed to a mental health facility. I came to realize that my grandmother was correct. I held the moral obligation to share my craft with the world. And that was that. Here we are.

JNL: What do you enjoy most about being Obsidian Skull Press’ founder?

Hutton: I enjoy connecting with authors, artists, and general creatives from all over the planet, but also hearing and sharing their stories. With a world that might have otherwise never known they existed. It is about giving back and supporting those unsung voices the world tries to silence. There is a certain selfless gratification to be gleaned in this.

PC: @obsidianskullpress via Instagram

Indie News From Obsidian Skull Press

JNL: In your opinion, why are indie authors so important to the industry?

Hutton: Indie authors are important to the industry for many reasons. The greatest being that they can break past the big gatekeepers and reshape the industry through the creative empowerment. They build direct personal connections with readers.

JNL: What written pieces are you currently working on?

Hutton: Oh my, too many! Obsidian Skull Press has 7 authors we are currently working with. Ranging from Scandinavia to Czechoslovakia, to Latin America, to the Middle East and here in the States.

Myself, I am working on one upcoming novel, “Where the Wind Cries Red.” It’s set on the Fort Apache Reservation in Northeast Arizona and deals with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis. I also highlight social failings with the indigenous peoples and the legend of the Mogollon Monster.

JNL: Where can readers purchase Obsidian Skull Press’ indie-written work?

Hutton: On our team’s website and our authors’ personal sites. We also post on our social media and our upcoming e-zine slated for release January 1, 2027.

As we continue to trek through National Novel Writing Month, JNL encourages you to research indie authors and support them. To our fellow writers: keep writing!

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