Netflix

Hollywood Arts season one has been out for a month now, and we have some news about it’s future!

The Victorious spinoff series was first announced to be in development in February 2025, and later that year it was revealed to be moving to Netflix, with a second-window released on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ after it’s Netflix debut.

Hollywood Artswrapped filming early this year and premiered on Netflix in October.

What is Hollywood Arts about?

Struggling actress Trina Vega returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school.

Who stars in Hollywood Arts?

Daniella Monet reprises her role as Trina Vega and serves as executive producer. The series also stars a crop of young actors, including Alyssa Miles, Erika Swayze, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, and Martin Kamm.

In addition to Daniella, more OG Victorious stars have reprised their roles!

So, is Hollywood Arts returning for a second season?

Hollywood Arts is renewed for a second season!

It was just confirmed on Saturday (November 14) that the series has been picked up for season two!

“Thanks for watching Hollywood Arts on @netflix,” Daniella shared on Instagram. “we’re so excited to drop another season!!”

“Places, everyone! HOLLYWOOD ARTS SEASON 2 is coming!” Netflix added with another video.

Now, this may not come as a surprise if you’ve been keeping up with all things Hollywood Arts over the past year.

When the show’s Netflix move was announced last year, it was revealed that the show was licensed to Netflix with a 26-episode order, according to Deadline. The first season only consists of 12 episodes, so it looks like season two could be 14 episodes!

Stay tuned as we learn more…

If you missed it, check out some of the cast members at the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards!