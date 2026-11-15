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Bowen Yang Brings His Mary Todd Lincoln to ‘SNL’ After Performing in ‘Oh, Mary!’ on Broadway Earlier In the Night (Video)
By AJ Pitts,5 days ago
From Broadway to Studio 8H!
Bowen Yang made a second appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (November 14) in New York City.
The 36-year-old actor first made a surprise return to the show during the cold open, playing Jensen Huang, and later returned as Mary Todd Lincoln during a Central Park musical sketch.
If you recall, Bowen is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony-winning play, Oh, Mary!, on Broadway, and he actually had two shows that day, including an 8:30 pm performance!
In the sketch, “The Little Park of Horrors,” host John Mulaney plays a horse-drawn carriage operator who is mourning the recent ban in NYC.
Various SNL cast members came on to perform parodies of songs, including Veronika Slowikowska as a woman finishing a marathon, singling a parody of “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” Tommy Brennan as a pedicab driver singing a parody of “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” as a duet with John, and parody performances from Kenan Thompson as a cloud, Sarah Sherman, Grace Reiter, and Saidah Belo-Osagie with a rendition from Cats, and James Austin Johnson with a parody of “Maria” from West Side Story.
Bowen performed a parody of “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls about the MTA (New York City’s subway operating agency).
The day before, Bowen‘s friend and Wicked co-star Ariana Grandecaught a performance of Oh, Mary! with her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez.
“the greatest, funniest, most wonderful there is,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “what a privilege to meet your Mary ! i love you, my brilliant friend”
Bowen began performing in the play back in September for a 12-week run, but he quickly extended through January 2027. You can get tickets at OhMaryPlay.com!