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From Broadway to Studio 8H!

Bowen Yang made a second appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (November 14) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor first made a surprise return to the show during the cold open, playing Jensen Huang, and later returned as Mary Todd Lincoln during a Central Park musical sketch.

If you recall, Bowen is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony-winning play, Oh, Mary!, on Broadway, and he actually had two shows that day, including an 8:30 pm performance!

In the sketch, “The Little Park of Horrors,” host John Mulaney plays a horse-drawn carriage operator who is mourning the recent ban in NYC.

Various SNL cast members came on to perform parodies of songs, including Veronika Slowikowska as a woman finishing a marathon, singling a parody of “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” Tommy Brennan as a pedicab driver singing a parody of “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” as a duet with John, and parody performances from Kenan Thompson as a cloud, Sarah Sherman, Grace Reiter, and Saidah Belo-Osagie with a rendition from Cats, and James Austin Johnson with a parody of “Maria” from West Side Story.

Bowen performed a parody of “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls about the MTA (New York City’s subway operating agency).

The day before, Bowen‘s friend and Wicked co-star Ariana Grandecaught a performance of Oh, Mary! with her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez.

“the greatest, funniest, most wonderful there is,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “what a privilege to meet your Mary ! i love you, my brilliant friend”

Bowen began performing in the play back in September for a 12-week run, but he quickly extended through January 2027. You can get tickets at OhMaryPlay.com!