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Bowen Yang made a surprise return to Saturday Night Live on Saturday (November 14)!

The 36-year-old former cast member appeared during the cold open during this weekend’s new episode, where he played tech CEO Jensen Huang following his recent controversy.

In the cold open, host John Mulaney played a CIA official bringing together tech CEOs like Elon Musk (Jeremy Culhane), Mark Zuckerberg (Andrew Dismukes), Sam Altman (Ben Marshall), Peter Thiel (James Austin Johnson), and Dario Amodei (Jane Wickline) to warn them about seeing women who could be spies.

At the end of the sketch, Bowen entered the room as NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang.

“America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who would actually want to have sex with you and a woman who is clearly a spy,” Mulaney says. “Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned this week after he was caught having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.”

“You know what, maybe what would help is if I hand it over to someone who learned this lesson the hard way,” he later said before Bowen‘s entrance.

“It’s me! Jensen ‘hide your wife’ Huang!” Bowen said after his entrance. “When you invite Jensen over, you know it’s about to go down.”

“Fellas, don’t be like me. Remember, women don’t like guys like us. That’s how we became guys like us,” he joked.

Bowen‘s return to Studio 8H comes nearly a year after he left the late-night weekend sketch show after eight years.