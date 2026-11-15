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Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 – Full Winners List Revealed!
By AJ Pitts,4 days ago
The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards have come to an end and the full list of winners has been revealed!
Three-time KCA nominee Alex Warren served as this year’s host on Saturday evening (November 14), with the show airing live from Television City Studios in Los Angeles.
The slime-filled evening celebrated fans’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, gaming, sports and more.
In case you missed it, check out all the celebs who were in attendance!
This year’s show also featured performances by Jamie Miller, JYT, Sofi Tukker and Ashe.
Among the award winners during the night will include Chris Pratt, who is receiving the special honor of King of Comedy.
Taylor Swift leads the nominations with six, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with five each.
So, who all won a blimp at this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards? Find out below!
2026 Kids’ Choice Awards Winners List Revealed
(**) = New Category
FAVORITE MOVIE
Avatar: Fire and Ash
How to Train Your Dragon
Jurassic World Rebirth
Lilo & Stitch
Moana
Spider-Man: Brand New Day – WINNER
Superman
Wicked: For Good
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs, The Devil Wears Prada 2)
Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked: For Good)
Catherine Laga’aia (Moana, Moana)
Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked: For Good)
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 3)
Scarlett Johansson (Zora Bennett, Jurassic World Rebirth)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) – WINNER
Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri, Avatar: Fire and Ash)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore, Happy Gilmore 2)
David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman, Superman)
Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)
Hugh Jackman (George Handy, The Sheep Detectives)
John Cena (Buddy Crane, Coyote vs. Acme)
Ryan Gosling (Ryland Grace, Project Hail Mary)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) – WINNER
Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba Jookiba, Lilo & Stitch)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender
KPop Demon Hunters
Minions & Monsters
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Toy Story 5
Zootopia 2 – WINNER
FAVORITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)
Arden Cho (Rumi, KPop Demon Hunters) – WINNER
Brie Larson (Rosalina, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)
Gabrielle Union (Jett Fillmore, GOAT)
Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps, Zootopia 2)
Joan Cusack (Jessie, Toy Story 5)
Mckenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie)
Rihanna (Smurfette, Smurfs)
FAVORITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
Ahn Hyo-seop (Jinu, KPop Demon Hunters) – WINNER
Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)
Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde, Zootopia 2)
Michael B. Jordan (Ollie, Swapped)
Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story 5)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 5)
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants)
**WATCH PARTY: KIDS’ CHOICE
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
Camp Rock 3
Clash of the Thundermans
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland
Doraand the Search for Sol Dorado
Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires – WINNER
FAVORITE VILLAIN
Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton, The Devil Wears Prada 2)
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)
Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked: For Good)
John Cena (Buddy Crane, Coyote vs. Acme)
Julia Garner (Shalla-Bal/The Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four: First Steps)
Mark Hamill (The Flying Dutchman, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants)
Sadie Sink (Jean Grey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) – WINNER
Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba Jookiba, Lilo & Stitch)
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – WINNER
Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again
The Thundermans: Undercover
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Abbott Elementary
Ghosts
Ginny & Georgia
Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair
One Piece
Stranger Things – WINNER
Wednesday
XO, Kitty
FAVORITE TV SHOW REALITY COMPETITION
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
America’s Got Talent – WINNER
LEGO Masters
Survivor
The Voice
FAVORITE CARTOON
Big City Greens
Phineas and Ferb
SpongeBob SquarePants – WINNER
Teen Titans Go!
The Bad Guys: The Series
The Simpsons
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Elizabeth Yu (Azula, Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Kenzi Richardson (Vampirina “Vee” Hauntley, Vampirina: Teenage Vampire)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover) – WINNER
Leah Sava’ Jeffries (Annabeth Chase, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
Gordon Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover) – WINNER
Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty)
Antonia Gentry (Ginny Miller, Ginny & Georgia)
Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams, Wednesday)
Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair, Wednesday)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday) – WINNER
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)
Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Bryan Cranston (Hal, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair)
Cedric the Entertainer (Calvin Butler, The Neighborhood)
David Harbour (Jim Hopper, Stranger Things)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
Frankie Muniz (Malcolm Wilkerson, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair)
Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams, Wednesday)
Joe Keery (Steve Harrington, Stranger Things) – WINNER
Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie, Abbott Elementary)
**FAVORITE ON-SCREEN DUO/TRIO
Arden Cho, Ji-young Yoo, and May Hong (Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, KPop Demon Hunters)
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (Glinda and Elphaba, Wicked: For Good)
Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery (Dustin Henderson and Steve Harrington, Stranger Things)
Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman (Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, Zootopia 2) – WINNER
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan (Tess Coleman and Anna Coleman, Freakier Friday)
Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers (Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair, Wednesday)
Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, and Tom Hanks (Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody, Toy Story 5)
Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci (Miranda Priestly and Nigel Kipling, TheDevil Wears Prada 2)
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Karol G
Miley
Olivia Rodrigo
ROSÉ – WINNER
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars – WINNER
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lil Uzi Vert
Tyler, The Creator
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP OR DUO
BLACKPINK
BTS – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Twenty One Pilots
Weezer
FAVORITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST/GROUP
ADÉLA
Ella Langley
KATSEYE – WINNER
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Stella Lefty
FAVORITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST/GROUP
BigXthaPlug
Don Toliver
Noah Kahan
Role Model
SOMBR – WINNER
Temper City
FAVORITE SONG
“Daisies” – Justin Bieber
“drop dead” – Olivia Rodrigo
“hate that i made you love me” – Ariana Grande
“I Just Might” – Bruno Mars
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“SWIM” – BTS – WINNER
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
“The Time of My Life” – Benson Boone
FAVORITE SONG FROM A MOVIE
“Big Guy” – Ice Spice (The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants)
“Dream As One” – Miley (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
“For Good” – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
“Golden” – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami (KPop Demon Hunters) – WINNER
“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift (Toy Story 5)
“Just Keep Watching” – Tate McRae (F1)
“RUNWAY” – Lady Gaga, Doechii (The Devil Wears Prada 2)
“Zoo” – Shakira (Zootopia 2)
FAVORITE VIRAL SONG
“Babydoll” – Jamie Miller
“Boston” – Stella Lefty
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“E85” – Don Toliver
“Hit the Wall” – Gracie Abrams
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean – WINNER
“TIT FOR TAT” – Tate McRae
“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Bloodline” – Alex Warren (with Jelly Roll)
“Bring Your Love” – Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter
“Dai Dai” – Shakira, Burna Boy
“Dracula (with JENNIE)” – Tame Impala, JENNIE – WINNER
“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley (feat. Morgan Wallen)
“Safe” – Cardi B (feat. Kehlani)
“Stateside + Zara Larsson” – PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson
“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
FAVORITE ALBUM
Am I the Drama? – Cardi B
ARIRANG – BTS – WINNER
ICEMAN – Drake
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
SWAG – Justin Bieber
The Romantic – Bruno Mars
The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Africa: Tyla
Asia: BINI – WINNER
Australia: Tame Impala
Europe: Zara Larsson
Latin America: Karol G
North America: Taylor Swift
UK: Olivia Dean
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Brooke Monk
Charli D’Amelio
Haley Kalil
Lexi Rivera
Pokimane
Salish Matter – WINNER
Sofie Dossi
Taylen Biggs
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Airrack
Dude Perfect
IShowSpeed
Jesser
Kai Cenat
MrBeast – WINNER
SeanDoesMagic
Unspeakable
FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY
Earle Family
Familia Diamond
Jordan and Salish Matter – WINNER
Ninja Kidz TV
The Bucket List Family
The Fun Squad
Vlad and Niki
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
A’ja Wilson
Alysa Liu – WINNER
Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark
Chloe Kim
Coco Gauff
Mikaela Shiffrin
Trinity Rodman
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Anthony Edwards
LeBron James
Lewis Hamilton
Lionel Messi – WINNER
Patrick Mahomes
Shohei Ohtani
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce
**FAVORITE CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Caleb Williams
Eileen Gu – WINNER
Freddie Freeman
Hilary Knight
Jack Hughes
Jalen Brunson
Nelly Korda
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Among Us
Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
Fortnite
Minecraft
Roblox – WINNER
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
FAVORITE PODCAST
anything goes with emma chamberlain
Avatar: Braving the Elements
Baby, This is Keke Palmer
Hey Jonas!
LOL Podcast – WINNER
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast
Stuff You Should Know