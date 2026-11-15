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Ewan McGregor‘s daughter, Clara McGregor, says her dad did not hold back when offering her acting advice.

On Tuesday (November 10), Clara, 30, visited the Camelot Films podcast and talked about her father and mom, Eve Mavrakis, prepping her for how challenging it can be to break into the entertainment industry.

Ewan McGregor gave his daughter blunt acting advice

“When I first told him I wanted to be an actor, both my parents were like, ‘OK, well, good luck. It’s f—ing tough out there,’” she shared, going on to add that her dad wanted to do his best to ensure she understood the realities of Hollywood before jumping into it.

She explained that Ewan is “very aware of how lucky” he has been with his own acting career.

“He is very good, but he, right out of drama school, got very lucky with agents and people kind of finding him,” Clara revealed.

“I think there’s an awareness that’s just not always how it is,” Clara continued. “My mom being a production designer in film has also seen so much of it. They were very realistic with me about it being very tough, potentially not working out, and that I really needed a backup. My mom was like, ‘You need to go to university and have something to fall back on.’”

Clara says her dad hasn’t made calls to get her jobs

She also clarified that her dad hasn’t gotten her any jobs.

“He’s never really been one to make calls for me or anything like that, but he’ll show me good movies,” Clara explained. “He’ll talk to me about his process on set and, also, I think he taught me just how important it is to be humble and to be grateful to be working and that everyone around you on set is making you look better.”

Clara has starred in projects like American Horror Story: NYC, Bleeding Love, Noon, and The Philosophy of Dress. Her sister, Esther McGregor, is also a working actress.