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The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards are currently underway!

This year’s awards show is taking place from Television City Studios on Saturday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

Singer Alex Warren is hosting Nickelodeon’s annual slime-filled event, and there are quite a few celebrities in attendance as they celebrate fans’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, gaming, sports and more.

In case you missed it, find out who all is presenting and see the full list of nominations!

Alex Warren JYT Jamie Miller Antonio Cipriano Victoria Justice

The show’s opening featured a dance number throwing it back to the different decades of the awards show, with JYT performing, and a close performance by Jamie Miller, who was joined by Antonio Cipriano and Victoria Justice for the “Babydoll” dance!

Also hitting the stage to perform are Sofi Tukker and Ashe!

Among the award winners during the night will include Chris Pratt, who is receiving the special honor of King of Comedy.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with six, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with five each.

The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards are currently airing LIVE on CBS and Nickelodeon!

Check out all of the celebrities in attendance at the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards in the gallery below…