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Jake McDorman is teasing some insight into the upcoming Aquamarine television reboot.

The 40-year-old actor starred as the charming lifeguard named Raymond in the 2006 movie about Sara Paxton‘s mermaid and the teen girls, Emma Roberts and JoJo, who befriend her. Jake will soon be reprising his role for the television reboot.

Jake McDorman reveals new details about the Aquamarine reboot

“I was flattered to be asked to return. It’s not called Raymond, it’s called Aquamarine. But I do think the entry point that they found was really smart,” Jake told People during a recent event. “Raymond as a single dad, what happened to Aqua, that’s the big mystery.”

He said his character will be much different this time around, since he’s now a single dad to his teen daughter Carol, whom he shares with Aquamarine.

Why he thinks this direction is a compelling choice for the story

Jake also revealed why he thinks this new storytelling direction is the right choice for the story.

“Him being a single dad, there’s a character arc that’s happened off-screen. I think if he was a 40-year-old lifeguard or kind of the same character, it would feel weird,” the Shameless alum explained. “But it was a really smart entry point… he’s a little world-weary now, and he’s protective, maybe overprotective of his daughter, and he’s got to look out. Just some of that shine has worn off and that felt playable.”

He continued, “It felt true to the past 20 years and just growing up, like with that comes wisdom. But a lot of wisdom comes from making mistakes, being disappointed and having your heart broken. So that felt playable, and that made it an easy yes, and we’re all very excited.”

Find out who else from the original film is set to return!