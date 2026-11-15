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Maggie Sajak and Jackson Olson are making their red carpet debut!

The Savannah Bananas player and Pat Sajak‘s daughter stepped out together at the 2026 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards at Television City Studios on Saturday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

Jackson is there as a presenter this year!

Maggie was wearing what appeared to be the Alice + Olivia Fifi Sequin Midi dress with metallic silver strappy heels and silver hoop earrings.

Jackson stepped out in a pastel blue blazer with off-white trousers and sneakers.

Jackson Olson’s KCA appearance follows his Dancing with the Stars run

Jackson was also a competitor on the current season of Dancing with the Stars, where he was partnered with pro dancer Emma Slater. He was eliminated during the October 27 episode of the show, and tied for ninth place with Tyler Cameron.

He and Maggie confirmed they were dating in April 2026. They hard-launched their relationship by posing together in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World.

How the couple first met at a Dodgers playoff game

In a recent interview, Jackson revealed that he and Maggie met in person for the first time in October 2025 at a Dodgers playoff game, a month after they started following each other on Instagram.

As Jackson shared photos on his Instagram Story at the game, Maggie wound up being in the background of one of the photos.

After discovering they were in the same place, they exchanged messages and waved to each other. Maggie then joined Jackson for a drink before they returned to their separate seats.