Netflix

The Body has quickly become one of Netflix’s most talked-about new shows, but will the teen thriller return for a second season?

The eight-episode series premiered Wednesday (November 11), following a group of Catholic school girls whose dance-team initiation goes horribly wrong, leading to mysterious visions and mass hysteria in their town.

Created by Quinn Shephard, the show stars Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Geena Meszaros, Sofia Wylie, Shirley Chen and more.

Following the show’s cliffhanger ending, fans are wondering whether there’s more to come, and the creators and cast have already shared some promising updates about their hopes for the future.

Has Netflix Renewed The Body for Season 2?

As of November 14, Netflix has not officially renewed or canceled The Body for Season 2.

However, creator Quinn Shephard and co-showrunner Gina Gammell have confirmed they’re interested in continuing the story, and they’ve already been developing ideas.

“I would say that there are some Season 2 ideas percolating in my brain and in Gina‘s brain,” Quinn told What’s on Netflix in an interview published November 12.

She added that they would love the opportunity to bring those ideas to life if Netflix orders another season.

The series is also off to a strong early start on the streaming service. According to Forbes, the show had climbed to No. 2 on Netflix’s U.S. television rankings as of Saturday (November 14).

What Have the Creators & Cast Said About Season 2?

Warning: Spoilers for the Season 1 finale ahead!

The first season ends with Sofia Wylie‘s character Grace finally waking from her coma and declaring, “I am God.”

The show’s creators have confirmed that the ending was deliberately designed to leave several questions unanswered.

Speaking to Swooon, Gina Gammell described the finale as “a tease and a setup” for where they hope to take the story in another season.

Meanwhile, Quinn told Elite Daily on November 13 that she wants to explore what happens now that Grace is awake and able to speak for herself.

“That’s really all I can say. Lots more antics coming,” she teased.

The cast is interested in returning, too.

“We love to pitch stuff to Quinn and Gina, like probably too much,” Sara Boustany, who plays Elise, told Swooon.

Kristina Bogic, who plays Anya, added that the cast members became close during filming and were encouraged to contribute ideas about their characters.

For now, none of the actors have been officially confirmed for Season 2, since Netflix has not announced a renewal.

When Could The Body Season 2 Premiere?

There’s currently no release date for a potential second season.

With the show having premiered just days ago, Netflix has not announced any additional episodes or a production schedule.

The first season consists of eight episodes, all of which are currently available to stream on Netflix.

If you’re still processing the finale, we’ve already broken down The Body‘s ending, including Grace’s shocking final words and what the creators have revealed.

You can also meet the cast of The Body and find out who plays each character, and find out which songs are featured on the throwback ’00s hit-filled soundtrack.