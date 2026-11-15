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One of the most iconic scenes in Barbie features the Matchbox Twenty song “Push,” but the bad wasn’t originally happy about it being put in the 2023 movie.

Frontman Rob Thomas appeared on the Zach Sang Show podcast for a new interview recently, and shared that while he approved of the usage of “Push” in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, not all of the band members did.

The scene in question involves Ryan Gosling‘s Ken, and all of the other Kens, performing “Push” for Barbie, played by Margot Robbie.

“The way she wrote and the way it was worded to me, I knew exactly what was happening because it said Kens at in a bonfire. He’s playing ‘Push’ at Barbie. And I thought that was a great description, like playing it at you instead of for you,” Rob explained.

Guitarist Paul Doucette doesn’t think the song should have been included

He said yes right away, because he was the song’s writer, but guitarist Paul Doucette disagreed.

“I unfortunately, I guess, immediately said yes because I was the writer on it,” Rob said, adding that he likes how it turned out. Paul still has different feelings.

“I don’t think it’s something we should have done,” he said. “I don’t know that everyone got the joke. I think that, you know, suddenly there was a large amount of people who maybe saw that we were now the voice of the patriarchy, and I was like, I didn’t sign up for that. I don’t view the world that way.”

Paul Doucette still hasn’t watched Barbie and has no plans to change that

According to Rob, their song was also supposed to have a larger part during a chase sequence, but it never made it to the final cut. Despite that, he thought Paul would have ended up loving the finished scene when he saw it.

To that, Paul said, “By the way, to this day I haven’t seen it. Won’t see it.”