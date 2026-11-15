Peacock

The Good Daughter just premiered this past week on Peacock!

The suspenseful thriller is based on the book by Karin Slaughter, who also wrote and executive produced the television series adaptation, as well as serving as showrunner.

What is The Good Daughter about?

Sisters Charlotte and Samantha Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte – now a lawyer like her father – is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters, and the complex bond between sisters.

Watch the trailer here!

Who stars in The Good Daughter?

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy lead the cast as sisters Samantha and Charlotte, respectively. The series also stars Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall, and Drew Cheek.

The Good Daughter features six episodes, but will there be more?

Is The Good Daughter renewed for season two?

At the time of this post, The Good Daughter is NOT renewed for a second season.

The TV series is billed as a limited series and the story wraps up at the end of the first season.

There is also no sequel or prequel to the Karin Slaughter‘s book, so a second season would have to be either a whole new story that she conjures up, or if she does decide to write a follow-up book.

If you missed it, find out what Karin said about the changes from the book to the TV show!