CBS

The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards are taking place TONIGHT (November 14)!

The annual awards show are set to air on both CBS and Nickelodeon, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT tonight, celebrating fans’ favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, gaming, sports and more.

Ahead of the slime-filled event, we are taking a look at everything you need to know, from who’s hosting, who’s hitting the stage as a presenter or performer, and who all is nominated!

Who is hosting the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards?

Two-time 2025 KCA nominee Alex Warren is set to host the awards show tonight!

Who is performing at the KCAs?

Set to hit the stage is viral sensation Jamie Miller, best known for his hit song, “Babydoll.”

He will be joined by “a cast of dancers and a cameo by JYT” for the opening number of the awards show. Also joining him will be Antonio Cipriano and Victoria Justice!

Also performing during the show will be Ashe, performing her song “Stop the Wedding!” and Sofi Tukker, performing their song “TSUMANI.”

Who is participating/presenting during the show?

The following celebs are set to hit the stage during the show: Alysa Liu, Alyssa Miles, Daniella Monet, Dixie D’Amelio, Ginnifer Goodwin, Howie Mandel, Ice Spice, Jack Griffo, Jackson Olson, Jerry Trainor, Jude Hill, Keke Palmer, Kira Kosarin, Matthew Gray Gubler, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Quinta Brunson, Salish Matter, SeanDoesMagic, Stella Lefty, Teyana Taylor, Taylen Biggs, Tony Hawk, and Tyler James Williams.

Who are the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards nominees?

Chris Pratt will receive the King of Comedy Award.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with six, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with five each. See the full list of nominees below!

Nominees in each category are listed in alphabetical order by first name.

(**) = New Category

FAVORITE MOVIE

Avatar: Fire and Ash

How to Train Your Dragon

Jurassic World Rebirth

Lilo & Stitch

Moana

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Superman

Wicked: For Good

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs, The Devil Wears Prada 2)

Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked: For Good)

Catherine Laga’aia (Moana, Moana)

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked: For Good)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 3)

Scarlett Johansson (Zora Bennett, Jurassic World Rebirth)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Brand New Day)

Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri, Avatar: Fire and Ash)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore, Happy Gilmore 2)

David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman, Superman)

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)

Hugh Jackman (George Handy, The Sheep Detectives)

John Cena (Buddy Crane, Coyote vs. Acme)

Ryan Gosling (Ryland Grace, Project Hail Mary)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day)

Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba Jookiba, Lilo & Stitch)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender

KPop Demon Hunters

Minions & Monsters

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Toy Story 5

Zootopia 2

FAVORITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)

Arden Cho (Rumi, KPop Demon Hunters)

Brie Larson (Rosalina, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)

Gabrielle Union (Jett Fillmore, GOAT)

Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps, Zootopia 2)

Joan Cusack (Jessie, Toy Story 5)

Mckenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie)

Rihanna (Smurfette, Smurfs)

FAVORITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Ahn Hyo-seop (Jinu, KPop Demon Hunters)

Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)

Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde, Zootopia 2)

Michael B. Jordan (Ollie, Swapped)

Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story 5)

Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 5)

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants)

**WATCH PARTY: KIDS’ CHOICE

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Camp Rock 3

Clash of the Thundermans

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland

Doraand the Search for Sol Dorado

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton, The Devil Wears Prada 2)

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie)

Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked: For Good)

John Cena (Buddy Crane, Coyote vs. Acme)

Julia Garner (Shalla-Bal/The Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four: First Steps)

Mark Hamill (The Flying Dutchman, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants)

Sadie Sink (Jean Grey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day)

Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba Jookiba, Lilo & Stitch)

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again

The Thundermans: Undercover

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Abbott Elementary

Ghosts

Ginny & Georgia

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

One Piece

Stranger Things

Wednesday

XO, Kitty

FAVORITE TV SHOW REALITY COMPETITION

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

America’s Got Talent

LEGO Masters

Survivor

The Voice

FAVORITE CARTOON

Big City Greens

Phineas and Ferb

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Bad Guys: The Series

The Simpsons

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Elizabeth Yu (Azula, Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)

Kenzi Richardson (Vampirina “Vee” Hauntley, Vampirina: Teenage Vampire)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Leah Sava’ Jeffries (Annabeth Chase, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)

Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)

Gordon Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty)

Antonia Gentry (Ginny Miller, Ginny & Georgia)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams, Wednesday)

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair, Wednesday)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)

Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Bryan Cranston (Hal, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair)

Cedric the Entertainer (Calvin Butler, The Neighborhood)

David Harbour (Jim Hopper, Stranger Things)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Frankie Muniz (Malcolm Wilkerson, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair)

Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams, Wednesday)

Joe Keery (Steve Harrington, Stranger Things)

Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie, Abbott Elementary)

**FAVORITE ON-SCREEN DUO/TRIO

Arden Cho, Ji-young Yoo, and May Hong (Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, KPop Demon Hunters)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (Glinda and Elphaba, Wicked: For Good)

Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery (Dustin Henderson and Steve Harrington, Stranger Things)

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman (Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, Zootopia 2)

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan (Tess Coleman and Anna Coleman, Freakier Friday)

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers (Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair, Wednesday)

Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, and Tom Hanks (Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody, Toy Story 5)

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci (Miranda Priestly and Nigel Kipling, TheDevil Wears Prada 2)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Karol G

Miley

Olivia Rodrigo

ROSÉ

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lil Uzi Vert

Tyler, The Creator

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP OR DUO

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Twenty One Pilots

Weezer

FAVORITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST/GROUP

ADÉLA

Ella Langley

KATSEYE

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Stella Lefty

FAVORITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST/GROUP

BigXthaPlug

Don Toliver

Noah Kahan

Role Model

SOMBR

Temper City

FAVORITE SONG

“Daisies” – Justin Bieber

“drop dead” – Olivia Rodrigo

“hate that i made you love me” – Ariana Grande

“I Just Might” – Bruno Mars

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“SWIM” – BTS

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

“The Time of My Life” – Benson Boone

FAVORITE SONG FROM A MOVIE

“Big Guy” – Ice Spice (The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants)

“Dream As One” – Miley (Avatar: Fire and Ash)

“For Good” – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

“Golden” – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami (KPop Demon Hunters)

“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift (Toy Story 5)

“Just Keep Watching” – Tate McRae (F1)

“RUNWAY” – Lady Gaga, Doechii (The Devil Wears Prada 2)

“Zoo” – Shakira (Zootopia 2)

FAVORITE VIRAL SONG

“Babydoll” – Jamie Miller

“Boston” – Stella Lefty

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“E85” – Don Toliver

“Hit the Wall” – Gracie Abrams

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean

“TIT FOR TAT” – Tate McRae

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Bloodline” – Alex Warren (with Jelly Roll)

“Bring Your Love” – Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter

“Dai Dai” – Shakira, Burna Boy

“Dracula (with JENNIE)” – Tame Impala, JENNIE

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley (feat. Morgan Wallen)

“Safe” – Cardi B (feat. Kehlani)

“Stateside + Zara Larsson” – PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson

“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

FAVORITE ALBUM

Am I the Drama? – Cardi B

ARIRANG – BTS

ICEMAN – Drake

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

SWAG – Justin Bieber

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Africa: Tyla

Asia: BINI

Australia: Tame Impala

Europe: Zara Larsson

Latin America: Karol G

North America: Taylor Swift

UK: Olivia Dean

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Brooke Monk

Charli D’Amelio

Haley Kalil

Lexi Rivera

Pokimane

Salish Matter

Sofie Dossi

Taylen Biggs

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Airrack

Dude Perfect

IShowSpeed

Jesser

Kai Cenat

MrBeast

SeanDoesMagic

Unspeakable

FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY

Earle Family

Familia Diamond

Jordan and Salish Matter

Ninja Kidz TV

The Bucket List Family

The Fun Squad

Vlad and Niki

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

A’ja Wilson

Alysa Liu

Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark

Chloe Kim

Coco Gauff

Mikaela Shiffrin

Trinity Rodman

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Anthony Edwards

LeBron James

Lewis Hamilton

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shohei Ohtani

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

**FAVORITE CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Caleb Williams

Eileen Gu

Freddie Freeman

Hilary Knight

Jack Hughes

Jalen Brunson

Nelly Korda

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

Fortnite

Minecraft

Roblox

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

FAVORITE PODCAST

anything goes with emma chamberlain

Avatar: Braving the Elements

Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Hey Jonas!

LOL Podcast

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast

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