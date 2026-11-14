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We’re taking a look back at all of Joe Jonas‘ famous exes now that he’s single again.

If you didn’t see the news, a source confirmed to JustJared.com on November 14 that the 37-year-old Jonas Brothers singer recently split from girlfriend Tati Gabriela after more than a year of dating.

“They had a really fun summer traveling together, but then things shifted in the relationship,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “Things started to shift as Joe got busier with work commitments and they were spending more time apart.”

Now that Joe is back on the market, we’re taking a look back at all of his famous exes, from models to actresses to a graphic designer.

Browse through the slideshow to see who Joe Jonas has been linked to over the years…

Mandy Van Duyne

Joe‘s first girlfriend was close family friend Mandy VanDuyne, who he dated during the summer of 2005.

The Jonas Brothers wrote the song “Mandy” about her, which was featured on their 2006 debut album It’s About Time.

AJ Michalka

Joe started dating AJ Michalka in 2006 when she and her sister Aly Michalka joined the Jonas Brothers on their Living Room Tour. By December of that year, they had split up.

Taylor Swift

In the eyes of Swifties, Joe was public enemy number one after he broke up with Taylor Swift in 2008 by phone, after dating for a few months.

“When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” she toldEllen DeGeneres later that year.

The two have moved past the drama, and during an interview in May 2023, Joe said, “I’m cool with Taylor. We’re cool.”

Head to the next slide for more…

Camilla Belle

Joe started dating Camilla Belle in the fall of 2008 after she starred in the Jonas Brothers‘ “Lovebug” music video.

By July of 2009, the two had broken up.

Demi Lovato

After years of being friends, Joe and Demi Lovato dated for a few months in 2010.

The two first met on set of 2008’s Camp Rock.

In May of 2010, Joe and Demi announced that they had split up, but have remained friendly throughout the years.

Ashley Greene

Joe started dating Twilight actress Ashley Greene in the summer of 2010 before breaking up in March 2011.

In an interview back in 2016, Joe revealed that he lost his virginity to Ashley.

Head to the next slide for more…

Blanda Eggenschwiler

Joe and Swiss graphic designer Blanda Eggenschwiler met and began dating in November 2012 after being introduced by a mutual friend.

It was revealed in August 2014 that they had broken up.

Gigi Hadid

Joe started dating Gigi Hadid in the summer of 2015, and she even co-directed his band DNCE‘s “Cake By The Ocean” music video.

In November of that year, it was revealed that the two had broken up.

Sophie Turner

Joe and Sophie Turner were first linked in 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

They got legally married in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019 before hosting a lavish wedding in France the following month.

They welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020 and welcomed their second daughter, Delphine, in the summer of 2022.

In September 2023, it was revealed that Joe had filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2024.

After a nasty custody battle, the two are on much better terms these days and often praise their co-parenting relationship in interviews.

You can see a complete timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s relationship here.

Head to the next slide to see who Joe Jonas has dated after his divorce…

Stormi Bree

Joe and model Stormi Bree were first linked in January 2024 after they were photographed hanging out together in Cabo San Lucas.

It wasn’t until March that they confirmed their relationship status by sharing a kiss while traveling.

By May of that year, it was reported that Joe and Stormi had called it quits due to Joe‘s busy schedule.

Tatiana Gabriela

Joe and Tatiana Gabriela were first linked as a couple since summer 2025. Earlier this year, they were seen at Coachella together and in July, they vacationed in Italy.

While they kept their relationship pretty low-key, Joe did share a cute story featuring Tatiana during an episode of his Hey Jonas! podcast, which he co-hosts with brothers. Find out what he said here.

In November 2026, a source with knowledge confirmed to JustJared.com that the the two “are no longer together.”

“They had a really fun summer traveling together, but then things shifted in the relationship,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “Things started to shift as Joe got busier with work commitments and they were spending more time apart.”

The outlet also reports that Tatiana “was the one who called things off.”

“There were also some trust issues they had been trying to work through,” the insider added. “They had a lot of fun together and were a really good match, so friends are still hopeful they might be able to work things out. But right now, they just have different lifestyles.”

The source also noted, “Joe has a lot on his plate between work and being a dad, and that can be a lot for someone to take on.”