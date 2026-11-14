Getty

Hallmark Channel actor Tyler Hynes is one of the network’s most popular actors and all of his fans have definitely pictured being his real-life love, so you might be wondering if he actually has a special someone in his life.

Tyler has been starring in Hallmark movies since 2018 and he has been part of the Three Wise Men and The Groomsmen trilogy, plus popular movies like It Was Always You and Holiday Touchdown.

While many actors on Hallmark are very open about their personal lives, Tyler isn’t one of them.

What we know about Tyler Hynes’ relationship status…

It’s not currently clear if Tyler has a special someone in his life or not. He has not shared any details about a wife or girlfriend on his social media pages.

Rumors have circulated throughout the years about Tyler being linked to a Miami-based model, but there is no proof that they were or are a couple. So you’ll have to look at that with a grain of salt!

The one time that Tyler has spoken about his dating life is when he revealed he had a girlfriend in an October 2018 interview.

“My girlfriend opened up my Twitter the other day, and I haven’t been on there in so long. She told me I had so many followers on this Twitter account. I don’t know if I had looked at it since I was on Saving Hope,” he said.

All about Tyler Hynes’ latest Christmas movie

Tyler is starring in The Nights Before Christmas during the 2026 Countdown to Christmas season.

PREMIERE DATE: Saturday, November 14 at 8pm ET/PT

CAST: Tyler Hynes, Laci J Mailey

SYNOPSIS: One Christmas Eve Marty (Hynes), whose life is in a bit of a rut, finds himself wishing he had more time. Thanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve – again. Confused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal and begins to truly appreciate the sights, sounds and people of New York City that previously went unnoticed. With this gift of time, he expands his world by learning how to play a new instrument, picking up new languages and reading…every single book. But when Marty meets Chloe (Mailey), a newly out-of-work journalist having a tough day, he falls hard for her. The only problem is that when the morning of December 24 comes once again, she doesn’t know who he is. As the Christmas Eves continue to repeat themselves, Marty makes it his mission to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day — hopefully with Chloe by his side.

Learn more about Tyler‘s Santa Boot tradition.

There are 16 Hallmark Channel couples who are married or dating in real life, plus two fan-fave couples have split.