Hallmark Channel

Laci J Mailey is starring in a new Hallmark Channel movie!

The 35-year-old actress will be starring alongside Tyler Hynes in the new holiday movie The Nights Before Christmas, which will air TONIGHT (Saturday (November 14) at 8pm ET on Hallmark.

Laci is best known for starring as Jess O’Brien in Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores. She also previously had a recurring role in Falling Skies, Supernatural, and The Magicians. She’s been in multiple Hallmark movies, like Betty’s Bad Luck in Love and The Perfect Setting.

In her real life, Laci has been married to her husband for nearly a decade!

Who is Laci J. Mailey’s husband? Meet Steve Bradley!

Laci has been married to husband Steve Bradley since July 2016 after tying the knot in Las Vegas. The two welcomed son Cassius in October 2019 and then expanded their family in March 2022 with the birth of their daughter.

Laci and Steve met while they both studied at the Vancouver Film School, according to IMDb. In 2015 he created Division 85 Films, with partner Tom Belding, where he produced and acted in the short film Bury.

Check out some of Steve Bradley’s Instagram photos below…