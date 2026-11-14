Rockstar Games

The entire tracklist for the GTA 6 album has been leaked – and some very big names are featured on it!

Back in September, Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, an official 34-track album featuring original music tied to the upcoming game. At the time, six songs from musicians including Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and PinkPantheress were released.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Full Tracklist Revealed

On Saturday (November 14), the full tracklist of all 34 songs was leaked on X. Sources with knowledge of the project confirmed to JustJared.com that the list is accurate and that all these artists are involved.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Full Tracklist:

Side A

1. “Starting From Zero” – Justice feat. Michael Mcdonald

2. “That’s it” – Yung Lean feat. Future & Metro Boomin

3. “Ahh Yea” – Playboi Carti

4. “Rhyno” – Travis Scott

5. “Sexy Magic” – Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred Again.. & Etienne de Crécy

6. “Flower in a Hurricane” – Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

7. “Go Easy” – Dua Lipa

8. “Last Thing You Need” – Morgan Wallen

Side B

9. “X” – Jhayco

10. “Suzuki” – Fuerza Regida

11. “Macacoa 2000” – Rauw Alejandro

12. “Dance With Me” – A Boogie wit da Hoodie feat. Elkan

13. “Bigger” – Burna Boy

14. “Count Up” – Gunna

15. “Let’s Rock”- Kodak Black & Don Toliver

16. “Wakin Up Flex” – Young Thug

17. “IKYFL” – Tee Grizzley

18. “TF?” – Don Toliver

Side C

19. “Don’t Chart” – Cardi B

20. “GMA” – JT

21. “Power Trip” – Jennie

22. “Blood in Your Eyes” – Tove Lo

23. “Fast Emotion” – Zara Larsson

24. “Sweet Like Candy” – Camila Cabello

25. “Only One” – Fcukers

26. “Sandunguea” – Arca

27. “Trdwe” – Rina Sawayama

Side D

28. “All Again” – Rose Fray

29. “Crazy For You” – Lana Del Rey

30. “Largate” – Kali Uchis & Helado Negro

31. “No Me Busques” – Omar Apollo

32. “Bright Lights, Big City” – Keith Richards

33. “Stone Kold Krazy Luuv” – Jesse Johnson & Dan-Funk

34. “Overtown Lights” – Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper

When Will Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Be Released?

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will be released at midnight ET on Friday, November 20, the day after the game is released. You can preorder it at RockstarGames.com!

The soundtrack will also be available in several physical editions, including vinyl and CD releases. Atlantic Records is even offering limited-edition liquid-filled and splatter vinyl versions with exclusive artwork. Click here to pre-order all the different formats.

The album will arrive alongside the game’s new in-game radio stations and original score.

Grand Theft Auto VI takes players back to Vice City and follows Jason and Lucia after a robbery goes wrong and leaves them caught up in a criminal conspiracy across the state of Leonida.

When Does GTA 6 Come Out?

The game launches Thursday, November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

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