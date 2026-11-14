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Billy Evans is once again addressing his shower scene in A24’s new documentary You Can See Everything.

The 34-year-old partner of Elizabeth Holmes is featured alongside her in the new film, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

In one scene, he appears full frontal in the shower and recently he said that he felt “violated” by that scene being included in the finished film.

After Billy is filmed working out in the gym, the next scene shows him in the shower at home. An elongated shot pans up on his fully naked body. After he gets out of the shower and puts a towel around his waist, he almost bumps into Nathan, who is standing right outside of the bathroom.

The co-director of the movie, Lance Oppenheim, previously said that Billy willingly took his clothes off for the cameras and that it seemed “like he really had something he wanted to show to us and to the world.”

In a preview from his upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Billy is asked by journalist Matt Gutman, “Did you know you were doing the full monty? Did you give permission for that? There seems to be some discrepancy.”

“I would say that our recollections are pretty different on that. ?I did not give consent to do that,” Billy answered. “Now, did I know they were filming me in the shower? Yes. ?But we would film 16 hours a day, like all sorts of things were filmed with assurances made. I was just as surprised as the rest of the country to have my whole body on camera for the world to see.”

He went on to say that it’s has “been an awkward experience and having your kids’ teachers see that, it’s really uncomfortable.”

“?I’m not proud of it. I didn’t want it. It’s been weird seeing the commentary about, ‘Oh, he’s just showing the world,’” he continued. “I’m a confident guy. I am not that confident.”

Billy claims that he asked A24 and Nathan to “pixelate” his full-frontal shot after he heard that the scene made it into the final version of the doc by people who had screened it before the release. He alleges that they “refused to do so.”

“I communicated with them before the film came out,” he claimed. “Both through lawyers and through myself. I was like, ‘Can you pixelate this? Like, is there anything you can do?’ ?Because I had heard rumors from people who’d seen the film in the early screenings. And, they refused to do so.”

In another recent interview, Amanda Seyfried addressed her dinner scene fight with Billy in You Can See Everything and explained why she wanted to meet him.