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Olivia Wilde is opening up about where she currently stands with ex Jason Sudeikis.

The 42-year-old The Invite actress/director and the 51-year-old Ted Lasso actor were together for nearly ten years before going their separate ways in late 2020. They share two kids: son Otis, 12, and daughter Daisy, 10.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Olivia shared an update on co-parenting with Jason years after their nasty legal battle.

“I really take pride in how good we are at co-parenting our kids in my family,” she shared. “We have reached this healthy equilibrium. It’s so hard.”

Anyone who pretends it’s easy — like, ‘Oh, you just consciously uncouple, and then you find a way’ — that’s BS,” Olivia continued. “I feel relieved that I’m able to give them a life with parents where there’s a real sense of authenticity in terms of how everyone’s feeling and doing.”

Olivia went on say that kids are more perceptive than they may let on, especial when it comes to break-up.

“When you’re trying to hide it from your kids, they sense it,” she explained. “They’re the most intuitive people in the house. And then people start to feel, like, What is real? Because I can tell that something’s being performed for me. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

She also admitted that it can make you feel like a “failure” when your relationship doesn’t work out, and called her split from Jason one of the most “painful decisions” that she’s ever had to make.

“It feels like a failure when you can’t make a relationship work, particularly if it’s with the person you have children with,” Olivia said. “…That is by far the most difficult, painful decision I’ve ever made in my life, to understand that it was not better for my kids to live in a house where their parents were not aligned.”

Olivia‘s new comments come just weeks after Jason also spoke about their split and shared what the media got wrong in coverage about their breakup.