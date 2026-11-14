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The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is happening tonight, but several of this year’s biggest honorees won’t be attending!

The annual ceremony takes place on Saturday (November 14) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where artists including Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Oasis, Sade, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Wu-Tang Clan and the late Luther Vandross are being inducted.

However, a number of major stars have confirmed they won’t be making an appearance, with reasons ranging from scheduling conflicts to health concerns.

According to the Associated Press, some of this year’s inductees have decided to sit out the ceremony altogether, while others are unable to travel to Los Angeles.

The ceremony won’t be televised live this year. Instead, ABC will air a recorded special on December 8, followed by its streaming debut on Disney+ the following day, according to ABC’s official schedule and Disney+.

As previously reported, eight acts were selected for induction in the Performer category this year.

We’ve rounded up six individual music stars who won’t be attending tonight’s ceremony, including two legendary brothers and the frontwoman of one of music’s most beloved groups.

Keep reading to find out who’s skipping the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and why…

Liam Gallagher – Not Attending

Liam Gallagher won’t be attending the ceremony to celebrate Oasis‘ induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 54-year-old singer confirmed his absence in a series of posts on X earlier this week, explaining that traveling from Britain to Los Angeles for one evening was too much.

He also admitted that he doesn’t particularly enjoy award shows, saying they make him uncomfortable.

Liam also joked about having Christmas preparations to take care of instead.

The Oasis frontman has previously made his feelings about the Rock Hall known, including when the band was nominated in 2025.

Noel Gallagher – Not Attending

Noel Gallagher also won’t be attending Oasis‘ induction, but he has a scheduling conflict.

The 59-year-old musician is scheduled to perform with Goldie at the EFG London Jazz Festival on Saturday (November 14), the same day as the ceremony.

According to the festival’s official website, Noel is among the special guests for Goldie‘s Dare to Dream orchestral performances in London.

That means neither of the Gallagher brothers will be present when Oasis receives its induction.

Sade Adu – Not Attending

Sade Adu won’t be attending the ceremony, and neither will her bandmates.

The 67-year-old singer and the other members of Sade confirmed their absence in a statement posted to their official website on November 10.

“Please know that our absence takes nothing away from how much this recognition means to us,” the band wrote.

The statement was signed by Sade, Stuart Matthewman, Andrew Hale and Paul Denman, who thanked their supporters and longtime collaborators.

The group did not provide a specific reason for skipping the event.

Bruce Dickinson – Not Attending

Bruce Dickinson and the other members of Iron Maiden won’t be attending because they’re currently touring Australia.

The legendary heavy metal band has shows scheduled in Melbourne on November 13 and Sydney on November 15, making an appearance in Los Angeles between those dates impractical.

The band’s manager, Rod Smallwood, previously confirmed the scheduling conflict, explaining that Iron Maiden had made it clear the Australian concerts would go ahead despite the induction.

The tour dates are also listed on Iron Maiden‘s official website.

Gillian Gilbert – Not Attending

Gillian Gilbert, a member of New Order, won’t be attending the ceremony as she continues receiving treatment for cancer.

The musician confirmed her diagnosis in September after comments from her husband and bandmate Stephen Morris were initially interpreted as indicating that he was seriously ill.

In a public statement reported by Pitchfork, Gillian clarified that she was the one receiving treatment and asked for privacy.

She will remain in England rather than traveling to Los Angeles for the induction.

Stephen Morris – Not Attending

Stephen Morris also won’t be attending the ceremony, remaining in England alongside his wife and New Order bandmate Gillian Gilbert.

The drummer, who was also a member of Joy Division, is among the musicians being honored as both groups are inducted together this year.

According to Rolling Stone, the couple’s absence comes as New Order prepares for tour dates without them.

Stephen and Gillian have been married since 1993 and have performed together in New Order for decades.

Only three of the eight artists being inducted were chosen on their first time on the ballot. Two of them were inducted on the second try, and three of them were inducted on the third try. Find out who just missed the cut this year.