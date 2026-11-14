‘Dept Q’ Crew Member Dies on Set of Netflix Series in Edinburgh

Netflix

A crew member has died on the set Dept. Q.

Deadline reported that police were summoned to the set at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Thursday (November 12) after an unidentified man was seriously injured. He was treated before dying.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, however, inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” Police Scotland said in a statement, per the outlet.

Filming had just concluded for the show’s second season.

Left Bank Pictures, the production company that produces Dept. Q, confirmed the devastating news in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our Dept Q crew,” a spokesperson shared. “Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time, and we are offering support for those affected.”

As of right now, the crew member’s identity has not been made public.

Dept. Q, which is an adaptation of Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels, follows DCI Carl Morck as he heads up the maverick Dept. Q from the basement of an Edinburgh police station. Charged with cases previously deemed unsolvable, this darkly humorous, propulsive show delivers all the pleasures of a procedural, taking us into the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves.

The series stars Matthew Goode, Kelly Macdonald, and Alexej Manvelov.

Our thoughts are with the crew member’s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.