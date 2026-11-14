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NSYNC remains one of the most popular boy bands of all time!

The guys – Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez – formed the boy band in 1995 and rose to massive success in 1998 when they releaseded their debut single “I Want You Back.”

In 2002 after seven years together, the guys decided to part ways so that they could focus on their own solo projects.

In September 2023, the guys reunited for the song “Better Place” – their first new song together in 20 years – from the soundtrack to the movie Trolls Band Together, which features Justin as Branch.

Now that they’re working together again, we’ve compiled a list of the net worths of each of the *NSYNC members and ranked their net worth from lowest to highest.

Click through the slideshow to see the NSYNC members’ net worths…

5. Joey Fatone

Estimated net worth: $7 million

Joey got into acting once *NSYNC broke up. In 2002, he appeared in My Big Fat Greek Wedding and made his Broadway debut, playing the lead role in Rent. He’s also had small roles in Hannah Montana, Jersey Shore Shark Attack, and Dead 7.

From 2010 to 2015 and Joey served as the announcer for Family Feud. He has also appeared on several competition reality shows including Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer. Currently he’s a presenter on the game show Common Knowledge.

Head to the next slide to read more…

4. Chris Kirkpatrick

Estimated net worth: $10 million

Following the disbandment of *NSYNC, Chris started working on several music projects, including producing before he formed the alternative rock band Nigel’s 11. Chris was the lead singer and wrote music for the band, which eventually stopped performing together. He then focused on managing and producing for other artists.

He also dabbled a bit in acting and appeared in a few reality shows including The Masked Singer and Celebrity Big Brother.

Head to the next slide to read more…

3. JC Chasez

Estimated net worth: $16 million

JC has been working as a songwriter and producer for several artists, including David Archhuleta, Matthew Morrison, and Backstreet Boys.

He also appeared as a judge on America’s Best Dance Crew for the first seven seasons of the MTV series.

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2. Lance Bass

Estimated net worth: $20 million

Lance also got into acting after *NSYNC broke up, appearing in movies including Zoolander and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.

Lance has also appeared on several competition shows, including My Kitchen Rules and Dancing with the Stars. He has also got into the producing business, producing several movies, documentaries, and music projects.

Head to the next slide to read more…

1. Justin Timberlake

Estimated net worth: $250 million

Justin has had the biggest solo music career out of his *NSYNC members. He’s released five solo albums and has won 10 Grammy Awards. He’s also starred in several movies, including The Social Network, Friends with Benefits, and Palmer.

Disclaimer: The content of this post is based on data from Celebrity Net Worth. JustJared does not assume responsibility for any of the numbers reported in this post.