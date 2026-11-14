ABC

There have been a lot of major changes to the General Hospital cast over the past several months!

The Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera series has been airing on ABC since 1963 and just celebrated its 63nd anniversary on April 1, 2026.

Over the past 11 months there have been several changes to the cast, with 13 stars exiting the show. Some have been on the soap for decades!

New episodes of General Hospital air weekdays on ABC and are available for streaming on Hulu.

Browse through the slideshow to see which stars have left General Hospital so far this year…

Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones

After appearing on the show for decades, Kirsten Storms announced in July that she is taking an indefinite break from show. Her hiatus comes after she re-located to Tennessee with her daughter amid ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Brandon Barash.

Her character Maxie was written off the show by having her, Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), and their children relocating to Australia after Spinelli received a major job opportunity.

Bradford Anderson as Damian Spinelli

Bradford Anderson exited the show in July along with Kirsten when his character Spinelli and their family relocated to Australia.

Gary James Fuller as James West

Gary James Fuller left the show in July when his character James West relocated to Australia with his family.

Keep scrolling to see who else has left the show…

Lily Fisher as Georgie Spinelli

Lily Fisher exited the show in July when her character Georgie Spinelli relocated to Australia with her family.

Nathan Dean as Ethan Lovett

Six years after his last appearance, Nathan Dean returned to GH as Ethan Lovett for a brief stint. He once again exited in August as Ethan flees Port Charles under mysterious circumstances, leaving the door open for a possible return in the future.

In a recent with TV Insider, Nathan said that he was initially asked to return for a three-year stint, but he couldn’t make that commitment due to personal reasons.

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos-Davis

After playing Kristina Corinthos-Davis for the past three years, Kate Mansi announced that she was exiting the show in May.

“I’ve made the very difficult decision to leave General Hospital,” Kate shared with Soap Steph. “I have a few new projects that require my full attention and with my husband [Matt McInnis] currently producing a series filming primarily abroad, I needed the flexibility to travel while continuing to develop and work in Los Angeles.”

Her husband, Matt McInnis, is producing the upcoming Tomb Raider series, which stars Sophie Turner, which films in England.

“I’m incredibly grateful to [executive producer] Frank [Valentini], ABC, and our writers for the care they gave Kristina,” she added. “It’s been such a meaningful and unforgettable ride. I’ve loved being a fiery Corinthos-Davis girl in such a phenomenal family.”

Kristina was written off the show after she was accepted into medical school.

Keep scrolling to see who else has left the show…

Cosette Abinante as Scout Cain

Cossette Abinante exited General Hospital in June after her character, Scout Cain, was recast.

Marc Forget as Pascal Leveque

Marc Forget first joined the soap in July 2025 as Jenz Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) butler Pascal Leveque.

After holding Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) captive and psychologically torturing Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Pascal was finally stopped by Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), who framed him for the murder of his boss’ son.

In June, Pascal fled Port Charles, but the door was left open for him to possibly return in the future.

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins

After initially exiting the series in December 2025, Jon Lindstrom reprised his role as Dr. Kevin Collins for a brief stint in January. His return was planned to be short as the actor currently stars on the new CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates.

Keep scrolling to see who else has left the show…

Adrian Anchondo as Marco Rios

Adrian Anchondo exited the series in March after his character Marco Rios was stabbed to death by Ross Cullum (Andrew Hawkes).

Andrew Hawkes as Ross Cullum

Shortly after killing Marco, Adrian Anchondo‘s character Ross Cullum also died as he was shot and killed by Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). His last episode aired in July.

Keep scrolling to see who else has left the show…

Ryan Paevey as Cassius Faison

Ryan Paevey surprised fans when he returned in September 2025, seven years after his character Nathan West was killed off the show.

While everyone believed he was Nathan, it was later revealed that he was actually Nathan’s twin brother Cassius Faison.

Though Cassius was injured during the shootout that killed Cullum, he survived and was offered a job by WSB director Z (John Oliver).

Ryan exited the show in July, but he could possibly return in the future.

Chris McKenna as Jack Brennan

Chris McKenna‘s final episode as Jack Brennan aired in early September.

His body was found floating face down in the pool at the Metro Court. It’s currently unclear if he died by accidentally drowning or at the hands of someone else.

In an interview with TVInsider, Chris admitted that he wishes his character was given big, heroic” ending.

“I would have loved to have had a big, heroic martyrdom or a big grand speech,” he said. “Unfortunately, I just played my dead body floating in a pool for two days.” And at the end of it all, “everyone came out and applauded.”

He added, “I’ll always look back on this with pride and with joy. I’m going to mourn Jack with everybody else, and this may be the end for Brennan, but Chris is doing fine and you’ll see him very soon.”