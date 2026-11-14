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Daniel Kaluuya and Tyriq Withers were among the many passengers who wound up stranded on Friday after the FAA grounded all flights nationwide and an impromptu interview they gave is going viral.

The 37-year-old Get Out star and the 28-year-old Him actor were interviewed in Eugene, Oregon by KVAL News after they were forced to stop and deboard a flight headed to Los Angeles. Watch the viral clip here.

What happened in the viral airport interview?

“I just want to thank God and the FAA for protecting us, post-blue wave as well,” Tyriq said, referring to the recent blue wave as Democrats swept the midterm elections.

He continued, “But I really feel like it’s really upsetting me and my homegirl, because if you can’t go to the airport where the hell can you go?”

For those unfamiliar, the Reminders of Him star was referring to the “Bella Noche” meme from a viral 2016 news interiew that featured a local resident speaking to a reporter and saying, “It’s upsetting me and my homegirl… ’cause we feel like, well d—, if you can’t go to Bella Noche, where the hell could you go?!”

Daniel then chimed in to say he was “grateful,” because while it was an inconvenient situation, he believes many lives were likely saved because of that decision.

The FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop at about 8:15 PM EST on Friday night.