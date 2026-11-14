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Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg is being honored during a star-studded gala!

The 79-year-old Oscar-winning filmmaker was honored during the 2026 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel on Thursday night (November 12) in New York City.

Famous guests in attendance included Drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt & John Krasinski, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michelle Williams.

During the event, Tom Cruise paid tribute to his Minority Report and War of the Worlds director.

“Wow, Steven Spielberg. The very name evokes wonder, adventure, suspense, excitement, the anticipation of going to a theater and knowing that you are going to experience something extraordinary,” Tom, 64, said, via CNN.

In his acceptance speech, Steven said that he couldn’t have achieved all of his success without the help of others.

“Even though I’m the grateful and well-dressed one tonight, standing alone up here feels wrong,” he said. “Filmmaking is collaborating, and when I get singled out on a night like this, it reminds me that I have never stood alone on any set, on any location, on any soundstage.”

“Every big production of mine has about as many people backing me up as are here tonight in this room,” Steven continued. “Imagine, please, that I am actually standing up here with every single person who ever helped me to reach this point in my career — starting with the writers, actors, and producers…making movies is making choices, and I’ve never made many choices by myself — except maybe what I eat at the craft service table. That’s about it.”

During the event, West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose took to the stage for a performance.

Joining Steven at the event was his wife Kate Capshaw and his stepdaughter Jessica Capshaw.

Famous guests in attendance included Zoe Saldana, Cate Blanchett, Spike Lee, Christy Turlington, Jeff Goldblum, and Eve Hewson.

Longtime close friends at the big event included Steve Martin, Martin Short, Martin Scorsese, and Robert De Niro.

Katie Couric, Stephen Colbert, Lorne Michaels, Shawn Levy, Marcello Hernandez, Sam Waterston, Riley Keough, and Christopher Walken were also at the big event.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at Steven Spielberg’s big event…