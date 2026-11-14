Netflix

The Body is now streaming on Netflix, and we’re getting to know the actors who star as the students of St. Mark’s Catholic High School, home to the Lions dance team.

The series follows a group of dance student who participate in an initiation ritual that sparks town-wide hysteria when something goes terribly amiss. It’s a new coming-of-age psychological horror drama from creator Quinn Shephard.

But how old are the stars away from the fictional Catholic school?

We’ve rounded up the available age information for six cast members, plus the roles that might explain why they look familiar. Ages below are as of November 13, 2026, rather than when filming took place. We’ve noted the few cases where no age has been confirmed.

Click through to learn more about The Body cast…

Kristina Bogic as Anya Butler

Kristina Bogic is about 19 years old as she was reportedly born in 2007. Since the characters on the show are all about 17-18, she’s in a similar age range.

This show marks one of the Australian actor’s first major roles, though she also starred in last year’s Paramount+ series Playing Gracie Darling.

Sara Boustany as Elise Zakaria

Sara Boustany is reportedly about 23 or 24 years old in real life, as she was born in either 2002 or 2003, making her six or seven years older than her character in the show.

Sara is a Lebanese actor who is from Lebanon and movies to the U.S. as a teenager. She previously recurred in the Hulu series Peni15 and was also in an episode of Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

Geena Meszaros as Lisbeth Anderson

Geena Meszaros‘ real age is unconfirmed, but her character on the show is about 17 or 18 like her co-stars and on-screen classmates.

Geena appeared in Netflix’s Wayward. She also starred in the Freevee teen drama series High School with Esther McGregor and Cobie Smulders.

Shirley Chen as Maddie Delaney

Shirley Chen‘s exact age is unknown but she is estimated to be in her mid-20s. She graduated from Harvard University and has appeared in projects like Slanted, Didi, and Beast Beast.

Jackson Kelly as Leo Anderson

Jackson Kelly is reportedly 23 years old and plays the older brother of Lisbeth. Prior to The Body, Jackson starred in shows like Chucky and The Pitt.

Sofia Wylie as Grace Franklin

Sofia Wylie is 22 years old and was born in January 2004 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She is one of the most recognizable faces in the cast of The Body as a singer, dancer, and actor who had her breakout role in the Disney Channel series Andie Mack.

Since then, she has gone on to star in shows like Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Netflix film The School for Good and Evil. She is also set to star in the upcoming Romy and Michele sequel with Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino.

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