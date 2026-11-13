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Jenna Dewan is opening up about her partner Val Chmerkovskiy‘s suspension during Dancing with the Stars season 35 and her November 10 elimination.

The 45-year-old Step Up star was eliminated during this week’s episode and came in 7th place overall.

Despite being an actual professional dancer, Jenna had a complicated season amid her partner, Val, getting suspended for a week and her shocking exit from the show, which came after they had earned one of the night’s top scores and won their dance-off against Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik and tying for second on the leaderboard.

Jenna Dewan opens up about her Dancing with the Stars elimination

“Once it started whittling down, it was [Tatyana and I],” she tells Women’s Health in a new interview published on Friday (November 13). “I had a feeling—it was a tough week as far as some of the online noise, I would say, that goes with doing the show. So it definitely wasn’t out of my mind that it could be a possibility.”

Earlier this season, Val was suspended over a controversial social media comment about Carrie Ann Inaba after she criticized his wife and fellow pro dancer Jenna Johnson‘s routine with Harry Shum Jr.

Jenna looks back on Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension

Reflecting on her partner’s suspension, The Rookie star said, “I said this, and I really mean this, that I did not foresee having as many challenges as I did.”

Val released a statement after he was suspended.

She continued, “However, the challenges of it gave me an opportunity to walk my talk, and I always think that when that happens, you can go back to your true north, to what’s your intention for doing something. How do you want to show up as a human when you’re experiencing challenges?”

Jenna said thinking about her kids made her realize she had a “real opportunity” to show “grace and love and joy” rather than becoming “bitter” and “upset.”

Carrie Ann Inaba and Val later appeared to reconcile.