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Ella Langley has a new song out!

On Friday (November 13) the 27-year-old “Choosin’ Texas” singer debuted her brand new single titled “Here Then We’re Gone,” which is featured on the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

“Here then we’re gone, gone like the wind / Ain’t no yesterday’s ever come back again,”Ella sings on the chorus. “We’re all on our way till the end of a song / All we can say is we’re here then we’re gone.”

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

The movie will be released in theaters on November 20 and a star-studded cast is bringing the book to life.

Watch the trailer here!

Keep scrolling to read all of the lyrics to the new song…