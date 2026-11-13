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Grimes is going public with her new boyfriend!

The 38-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, made her red carpet debut with music producer Elijah Weinkauf at the premiere of Blade Runner 2099 on Thursday (November 12) held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Grimes and the producer, who produces music under the name VADAKIN, held hands as posed together on the red carpet.

Elijah co-produced Grimes‘ forthcoming album PSYOPERA and they have been dating for “some time,” a source close to Grimes told People.

“The couple has been producing and songwriting together for a couple years,” the source added. “They fell in love while working on this new album together. He literally helped Grimes find her groove again.”

Elijah, who is in his mid-20s, has been a “rock for Grimes” and is “very stable and caring.”

“He’s a total babe, very down to earth, and treats her with respect—total opposite of the other guys she’s been with,” the source shared. “He’s hot, talented, and nice.”

Grimes was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with Elon Musk for years, with whom she shares three children – son X Æ A-XII, born in May 2020, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, born in December 2021, and son Techno Mechanicus, born in June 2022.

Then in March 2024, she went public with her relationship DJ and producer Anyma (born Matteo Milleri). It was revealed last year that they had called it quits.

Earlier this year, Grimes shared an update on co-parenting with Elon after years of tension.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the couple on the red carpet…