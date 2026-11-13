Getty

Luke Macfarlane is one of Hallmark Channel’s most beloved stars and he’s returning to your TV screens tonight in the new movie My Christmas Cowboy.

The 46-year-old actor has been making movies for Hallmark since 2014 and he’s also known for roles in TV shows like Brothers & Sisters, Mercy Street, and Platonic. He also starred in Billy Eichner‘s 2022 rom-com Bros.

In real life, Luke has been in a relationship for years and he also is now a father.

Who is Luke Macfarlane’s partner? Meet Hig Roberts!

It’s unclear how long Luke and Hig have been together, but the relationship was first reported on DeuxMoi back in October 2022.

Back in June 2023, the couple announced the birth of their first child, Tess.

Hig is a former professional alpine skier who is now a sports agent at Wasserman.

Last year, Hig shared some rare insight into their relationship to celebrate the launch of Luke‘s Hallmark+ reality series, Home Is Where The Heart Is.

Going to spend a moment here appreciating Luke and the way he is showing up for the world. Having a front row seat to the alignment of your life’s passions is beautiful and inspiring.



I am happy the world will see the results of “tinkering in the woodshed” and the continuing of your family’s legacy. All done with kindness and for the benefit of others— showing it is still possible to lead with heart and empathy. Still waiting on that new desk though.

“I’m so grateful to be able to share parenting with somebody,” Luke told Out. “I knew I wanted to be a father, and he wanted to be a dad too, and I feel very fortunate for that. I know a lot of couples struggle with that conversation. He’s been a wonderful dad, he really has.”

Luke also shared how being a father has changed their relationship. He said, “I find that I’m much more sympathetic to his feelings than I think I was before we had a child.”

Luke was already in the planning stages of starting a family before meeting Hig.

“I had actually already decided I was going to start a family, and it was kind of something that he learned very quickly after meeting me,” he said.

Check out some of Hig’s Instagram photos below…