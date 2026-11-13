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Vivienne Jolie is speaking very candidly about her struggles.

During a recent art exhibition, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt revealed that she was hospitalized earlier this year.

Vivienne‘s art exhibition, titled “The Tulip Field: A Gallery on Patience of Patients,” ran from November 2nd through 8th at the Forager Crafts in Los Angeles.

“It took a lot of strength and courage for Vivienne to open up about something so personal, but she’s so glad she did,” a source told Page Six. “It wasn’t easy putting herself out there, but if sharing her story helps even one person feel less alone or gives them the courage to reach out and get the help they need, then it was worth it. That’s what matters most to her.”

Vivienne opened up about her private health battle in a personal statement, titled “The Tulip Field,” that accompanied her paintings.

She admitted that she felt “angry, sick, and very alone” during her hospitalization.

“Like many, I have struggled with mental health. I have also struggled with an eating disorder,” Vivienne wrote in the statement. “At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalized for my ED. I was angry, sick, and very alone.”

She went on to share that the kindness of other young patients and the hospital staff helped her through the difficult experience.

“Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high,” she wrote. “I have never laughed or cried harder, never been more honest or more myself.”

Vivienne also credited the other young patients at the hospital for helping teach her how to find strength during dark moments.

“The other kids there taught me how to be strong when you are at your weakest,” she shared. “It was the worst and best time of my life and I am better for it.”

Earlier this month, Viviennelegally cut ties with her famous father.