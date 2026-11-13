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Earlier today (November 13), Avril Lavigne announced that she quietly welcomed a daughter!

The 42-year-old entertainer had not previously disclosed that she was expecting a baby, and had not been publicly dating anyone.

Fans immediately sent their congrats to Avril and her mystery partner, who she did reference in the announcement.

Avril Lavigne Announced She’s a Mom, But Did Not Reveal the Child’s Father

“Our Mini ****ing Princess has arrived,” Avril announced on her Instagram account moments ago.

She shared several images, including a photo of her holding her baby’s hand, a photo of her holding her little one, and, in an homage to her “Sk8er Boi” aesthetic, an image of three pairs of black-and-white checkered slip-on shoes to represent her family. Two pairs of the footwear were adult size, and one was child size.

Who Is Avril Lavigne’s Partner and Father to Her Daughter?

TMZ got some info about Avril‘s unnamed partner.

While Avril has had numerous high-profile relationships in the past, she’s not dating anyone famous right now.

Her current partner is a private individual who apparently prefers to stay out of the spotlight!

The site also reported they’ve been seriously dating for the last few years and “couldn’t be more excited about welcoming their baby girl together.”

Congratulations to Avril and her partner on their growing family!