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The 2026 Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel has begun and fans will be falling in love with their favorite actors all over again. Did you know that some of those actors have fallen in love in real life?

There are more than a dozen couples right now with real-life Hallmark actors, including multiple couples who all welcomed babies this year. One couple even just got married recently. The network is known as being “where love happens” for a reason. And it’s not just co-stars. At least one Hallmark actress fell in love with some who works behind-the-scenes.

Sadly, several couples have since split, including one recently confirmed breakup.

Just Jared has compiled a list of all these real-life couples who found love on screen and off through Hallmark Channel movies.

Keep scrolling to see all the real-life couples featured on Hallmark Channel…

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace

CURRENT STATUS: Married after doing multiple projects together, now parents!!

Kevin and Kayla met on the set of When Calls The Heart, which they both joined in season six.

They’ve starred in two Hallmark movies together, Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List.

Kevin and Kayla became engaged around Christmas in 2022 and they confirmed their marriage in September 2024. They announced in November 2025 that they’re expecting their first child together!

They announced the arrival of their baby on Mother’s Day 2026. “Mother. The newest part of me that became the best part of me the second we met. Motherhood has been the greatest joy of my life. Happy Mother’s Day,” Kayla captioned a joint post with Kevin, featuring a photo of the baby’s tiny fingers wrapped around their fingers.

Erin Krakow & Ben Rosenbaum

CURRENT STATUS: Married and now parents!

Erin and Ben have starred on When Calls the Heart since the very beginning in 2014 and they have been the subject of romance rumors for many years.

The actors secretly got married and confirmed their union to fans by sharing wedding photos on June 23, 2025.

In November 2025, the couple announced thatErin is pregnant with the couple’s first child! They welcomed a baby girl in April 2026.

The couple told People, “Our precious new family member entered the world in early April. Our daughter has been the greatest gift, and we are loving getting to know her better with each passing day.”

The couple added, “It’s already hard to remember life before she arrived. We are loving our roles as parents, and it feels like being parents together has only deepened our partnership. We are, however, a bit more tired, and Erin — who was a non-coffee drinker previously — has had a change of heart on the matter.”

Erin and Ben say that their daughter “looks like a total combo of the two of us,” according to friends and family. They think she “looks like her own little person to us.”

Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo

CURRENT STATUS: Started dating after starring in Hallmark movie, now parents to two kids!

It’s long been speculated by fans that Chris and Julie had started a relationship after starring in The Sweetest Heart together in 2018. The two actors have been posted many of the same locations with their dogs, Charlie and Bowie on Instagram.

The couple really confirmed their relationship after secretly welcoming a baby together in June 2022.

They starred in another movie together in 2023

In December 2025, the couple confirmed that they are expecting their second child! In June 2026, the couple confirmed that they had welcomed another baby girl.

“Our first few weeks were a bit of a blur,” the couple told People about welcoming their second daughter. “Lots of love, very little sleep, and a healthy dose of stress. We seem to have forgotten how small newborns are — it seems impossible our oldest was ever that tiny! There have been plenty of family snuggles, though, which helped make the exhaustion easier to handle.”

“Going from one child to two has changed the rhythm of our household and required a new level of time management,” Julie and Chris admitted. “Though despite the juggling act and a few expected (and unexpected) bumps along the way, we are slowly finding our new rhythm.”

Rachael Leigh Cook and Brandon Routh

CURRENT STATUS: Dating!

Rachael Leigh Cook and Brandon Routh sparked dating rumors in July 2025 when they were spotted holding hands on a movie date.

And that wasn’t the first time they were spotted together. Back in February 2025, the restaurant HomeGrown in Des Moines, Iowa posted a photo of the possible couple dining at the restaurant.

Coincidentally, both Brandon and Rachael have starred in Hallmark Channel movies and they were both scheduled to attend Christmas Con in late 2024, but both had to cancel. People confirmed that they’ll both be there in December 2025.

As of March 2026, they are still going strong and have made their red carpet debut.

Peter Mooney and Sarah Power

CURRENT STATUS: Married!

Peter Mooney and Sarah Power haven’t yet worked together on a Hallmark Channel project, but they are both veterans of the network and are married in real life.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and share a child together.

Peter made his Hallmark Channel debut in 2022 in Fly Away with Me and now stars in the series Mistletoe Murders, which is airing its second season in the 2025 Countdown to Christmas. Sarah starred in The Good Witch series on Hallmark and has also appeared in a handful of movies for the network.

Hunter King & Chris Copier

CURRENT STATUS: Married!

While Hunter and Chris didn’t meet on the set of a Hallmark movie, they have worked together on one already. They first met back in early 2022 on the set of the indie movie Give Me Your Eyes. She starred in the film and he was the first assistant director. They started dating over a year later and have already worked together on several more projects, including the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. They also just wrapped on yet another film together!

The couple got engaged in October 2024 and celebrated their legal wedding in February 2026. Hunter and Chris got married in a fun, Medieval Times-themed ceremony on Valentine’s Day ahead of their planned destination wedding in the summer.

The couple later had their official wedding ceremony in Italy in June 2026.cha

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez

CURRENT STATUS: Married before starring in movie

Eric and Roselyn actually got married in 2008, and brought their love to the screen in 2019’s A Taste of Summer.

They have two children together, Sebella and Dylan.

Marco Grazzini and Alvina August

CURRENT STATUS: Engaged and parents!

Hearts in the Game‘s Marco Grazzini and A Second Chance at Love‘s Alvina August might not have starred in Hallmark movie together – yet – but they found love off screen!

Together since 2014, Alvina and Marco announced that they were expecting their first child together in 2023, and Alvina has given birth.

Meet their baby now!

Katherine Barrell and Ray Galletti

CURRENT STATUS: Worked together on Hallmark after getting married!

Katherine Barrell has previously been seen in several movies for the network, as well as the series Good Witch. She is best known for her work as Nicole Haught on the series Wynonna Earp.

Katherine is married to actor Ray Galletti, her co-star from the movie My Ex-Ex. They later worked together again on the Hallmark film Shifting Gears in 2024.

After meeting on the set of the 2015 movie, the couple got engaged in 2016 and married in 2017. They welcomed son Ronin into the world in September 2021 and daughter Celeste in May 2024.

Katherine has stated publicly that she identifies as bisexual. She told Diva Magazine, “I am attracted to both men and women and the person I fell in love with is a man…I wish it could just be about the human I am in love with, not their gender.”

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell

CURRENT STATUS: Married before starring in Hallmark movie

The pair wed in 2015, they are now parents of their daughter Cecily. Since the wedding, they have starred together in Love on Iceland, which premiered in 2020. Just recently, they starred in To Catch A Spy.

The couple welcomed their second baby in 2023!

Daniel Stine and Rachel Hendrix

CURRENT STATUS: Married after starring in Hallmark Movie

Daniel and Rachel actually met Virginia Minnesota back in 2016, and after they started dating, filmed another movie, Midway to Love.

They got married in 2019.

Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley

CURRENT STATUS: Married before starring in Hallmark movie

Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley are starring in Love in the Maldives, and this marks their first Hallmark project together.

The two actors got engaged in 2020 after dating for five years. They got married in 2021!

“Jake and I have been dating for five years, he proposed on our five-year anniversary,” she told ET in an interview just after their engagement. “We met through our mutual self-tape coach (the person who films our auditions), and we’re also with the same acting agent. We ended up driving to our agent’s summer party together and have been together ever since.”

Meghan Ory and John Reardon

CURRENT STATUS: Married before working together on Hallmark!

Meghan and John worked together on Hallmark Channel for the first time in the 2024 movie Believe in Christmas.

The couple has been married since 2008 and they met while working together on the 2006 mini-series Merlin’s Apprentice. Most recently, they worked together again on a couple episodes of John‘s series Hudson & Rex, which airs on the Canadian network Citytv.

Meghan is best known for her work in the CBS series Intelligence and for playing Red Riding Hood in the ABC series Once Upon a Time.

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega

CURRENT STATUS: Married before starring on Hallmark

Carlos and Alexa first starred in Enchanted Christmas together after getting married in 2014.

Since then, they’ve partnered up on three Picture Perfect Mysteries movies.

The couple have three children – sons Ocean and Kingston, and daughter Rio. They recently experienced a tragic stillbirth.

Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar

CURRENT STATUS: Dating after starring in a movie together

Katie and Stephen just started dating after wrapping their first Hallmark Channel movie together, A Royal Christmas Crush.

Here’s everything we know about their relationship!

Stephanie Bennett and Sebastian Gacki

CURRENT STATUS: Married. Never starred in a Hallmark Channel movie together.

Stephanie and Sebastian just recently got married for the second time after first tying the knot over quarantine.

Sebastian has appeared in #Xmas, and Stephanie just starred in Wedding Season. They first met on the set of another movie called Love On Your Doorstep.

Unfortunately, there are three Hallmark Channel couples who did split…

Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig

CURRENT STATUS: Confirmed their breakup in February 2026

Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig have actually known each other for years after starring together on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries as Lexi Branson and Matt Donovan, respectively.

They co-starred in a 2023 Hallmark film, Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance, and were photographed at an event together (in the photo seen here) in September of 2024.

It’s unclear how long they dated, but they confirmed their relationship while sharing a kiss at a fan convention in April 2025.

Arielle confirmed the breakup while appearing on the Off the Vine podcast. She said, “I haven’t been in a relationship in quite some time.”

Of the breakup, the actress says, “For me, definitely, it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. But it was, now I’m in a place of really leaning into my own life choices. I feel like probably for the first time in my life. In this raw way.”

She added that it’s taught her the “gratitude of what I’ve learned and also what do I need to explore to completely change patterns for myself in the future for my heart, for my soul, for what I want moving forward. I don’t think I was ever really able to be that honest with myself until now.”



Eloise Mumford and Brett Dalton

CURRENT STATUS: Seemingly split as they no longer follow each other

Eloise and Brett co-starred in 2021’s One December Night, alongside Peter Gallagher and Bruce Campbell.

After the movie, the two actors seemed to be romantically linked.

It appears they are no longer together though as neither of them are following each other on Instagram any longer!

Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten

CURRENT STATUS: Divorced as of April 2023

Victor and Shantel met while filming and starring in Love Blossoms and began dating soon after in 2017.

In February of 2021, he proposed to Shantel and they tied the knot in October 2021.

Victor and Shantel quietly filed for divorce in April 2023, following three weddings and two years of marriage. They were together for 6 years.

Details about their interesting custody arrangement for their dog were recently revealed.