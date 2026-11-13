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Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman are together again on the red carpet!

The ladies posed for photos together as they arrived at the season two premiere of their steamy Netflix series The Hunting Wives on Thursday night (November 12) in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members at the premiere included Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, Jamie Ray Newman, and Karen Rodriguez.

What will happen in season two?

The Hunting Wives Season 2 is back with a bang, bang. Sophie and Margo on the outs as we return to Maple Brook. But old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?

The show was such a big hit for Netflix that the streamer bought the rights for all future seasons and a third season has already been greenlit.

When will season two be released?

All 8 episodes of The Hunting Wives season two hit Netflix on November 26. Watch the trailer here!

Keep scrolling to see all of the cast members at the premiere…

Brittany Snow

Malin Akerman

Evan Jonigkeit

Dermot Mulroney

George Ferrier

Jamie Ray Newman

Hunter Emery

Karen Rodriguez

Branton Box

Michael Aaron Milligan

Kim Matula

Dale Dickey

Angel Reese

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere…