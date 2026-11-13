Amazon MGM Studios

How to Rob A Bank is out in theaters now!

The new comedy heist movie starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, Pete Davidson, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, and John C Reilly was released on Friday, November 13.

What is the movie about?

In HOW TO ROB A BANK, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs – and their most ambitious heist yet.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What’s after the credits during How to Rob A Bank (2026)?

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie How to Rob A Bank, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Of course, sitting through the credits will give you the opportunity to see the names of everyone involved in the making of the movie.

How long is How to Rob A Bank?

How to Rob A Bank has a runtime of 2 hours and 2 minutes and is rated R.

Is How to Rob A Bank streaming?

No, How to Rob A Bank is not currently available to stream.

The movie is getting an exclusive theatrical release beginning November 13. A streaming date has not been announced.