Marvel

We’re just over a month away from Avengers: Doomsday, and we’re finding out more and more about the returning cast members!

Right now, there are over 30 stars confirmed to return from past Marvel movies. However, several notable names were not included in the cast list, and we have that info here for you as well. Just this week, we learned of a major character making their return!

The movie is set to be released on December 18, 2026.

We’re breaking down the biggest names returning for the new movie, as well as who was omitted from the cast list.

By the way, just because someone is not confirmed to return, does not mean that they won’t be featured in some way!

Keep reading to find out every name confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday so far…

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Robert Downey, Jr. has been involved for years now, when he appeared on stage at Comic-Con to announce his casting.

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Chris Evans was originally not confirmed in the Marvel cast list, however, he has been featured in the trailer and other promotional info from Doomsday press!

Chris Hemsworth as Thor – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Chris Hemsworth will be back as Thor!

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Anthony Mackie will be back as the new Captain America!





Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Sebastian Stan will be returning to the MCU as the Winter Soldier!

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Pedro Pascal will be returning in his role fro the Fantastic Four movie.

Keep reading to see who else is included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, and who might be exiting the MCU for now…

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch – SURPRISE RETURN!

Elizabeth Olsen is now confirmed to return, in a surprising new development!

Her confirmation came in the end credits scene for Disney+ hit VisionQuest.

In a post-credits scene, we find Wanda lying under rubble at Mount Wundagore, where she sacrificed herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We see Doom lifting the rubble to reveal Wanda as he says, “Scarlet Witch awaken, your power will be mine.”

This appears to confirm she will be appearing in Doomsday, though on the side of Doctor Doom instead of the superheroes.

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Vanessa Kirby, who will be making her Marvel debut in the Fantastic Four, will appear in Doomsday.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be making his debut in Fantastic Four, and will then appear in Doomsday!

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / The Human Torch – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Joseph Quinn will appear in Fantastic Four, and then will star again in Doomsday.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

An announcement that really excited fans: Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki will be back.

Letitia Wright as Shuri – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright will be returning as Shuri.

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Ant-Man himself Paul Rudd will be appearing!

Keep reading to see who else is included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, and who might be exiting the MCU for now…

Wyatt Russell as US Agent – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

It was rumored that Wyatt Russell would be back as US Agent, and it appears this is confirmation!

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Black Panther‘s Tenoch Huerta Mejía will be reprising his role as Namor!



Simu Liu as Shang-Chi – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Simu Liu will finally be back as Shang-Chi!

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Florence Pugh will once again portray Yelena!

Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Kelsey Grammar will be back as Beast. Kelsey played the role in both Marvel’s The Marvels and Fox’s X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry from Thunderbolts* – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Lewis Pullman will appear in Doomsday.

Keep reading to see who else is included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, and who might be exiting the MCU for now…

Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres/Falcon – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Danny Ramirez is set to appear as well!



David Harbour as Red Guardian – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

The Red Guardian will be returning!

Winston Duke as M’Baku – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Black Panther‘s Winston Duke will be reprising his famed role.

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Hannah John-Kamen will appear as Ghost.

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Patrick Stewart, who is known for his work in the X-Men movies, has been confirmed!

Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Another X-Men confirmation: Ian McKellen!

Keep reading to see who else is included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, and who might be exiting the MCU for now…

Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Alan Cumming portrayed Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, and he’ll be back for Doomsday.

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

We have confirmation that Rebecca Romijn will be back as Mystique.



James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

More X-Men! James Marsden portrayed Scott Summers/Cyclops in X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Channing Tatum as Gambit – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Gambit is making his Avengers debut! Channing Tatum‘s character first appeared onscreen in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine after his standalone movie was canceled years and years ago.

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Kathryn Newton will be returning as Cassie Lang.

Mabel Cadena as Namora – CONFIRMED TO RETURN!

Mabel Cadena will also be reprising her role as Namora.

Find out who is NOT returning, as of right now…

Mark Ruffalo as Hulk – NOT RETURNING, AS OF RIGHT NOW

Mark Ruffalo has not been announced as part of the cast for Avengers: Doomsday.

Spoiler alert! His character was injured and taken to the hospital after transforming into the Hulk during Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange – NOT RETURNING, AS OF RIGHT NOW

Benedict Cumberbatch has not been revealed as part of the cast at this time.



Tom Holland as Spider-Man – NOT RETURNING, AS OF RIGHT NOW

Tom Holland is not confirmed to return as of right now.

Find out who is NOT returning, as of right now…





Brie Larson as Captain Marvel – NOT RETURNING, AS OF RIGHT NOW

As of right now, Brie Larson‘s name was left out of the Doomsday cast list.

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye – NOT RETURNING, AS OF RIGHT NOW

Jeremy Renner was not revealed as part of the cast. It doesn’t mean he won’t show up, though.

Find out who is NOT returning, as of right now…

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool – NOT RETURNING, AS OF RIGHT NOW

Ryan Reynolds was not included in any Avengers: Doomsday material.





Hugh Jackman as Wolverine – NOT RETURNING, AS OF RIGHT NOW

Hugh Jackman‘s involvement in Avengers: Doomsday has not been confirmed.





Chris Pratt as Star-Lord – NOT RETURNING, AS OF RIGHT NOW

Chris Pratt has not been confirmed to return as of right now.

Find out who is NOT returning, as of right now…

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow – NOT RETURNING, AS OF RIGHT NOW

After dying in Endgame, Scarlett Johansson has largely not been featured in the MCU.

Other major Marvel/MCU characters not confirmed to return, as of right now

Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts / Rescue

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes / War Machine

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Paul Bettany as Vision

Jon Bernthal as The Punisher

Zendaya as MJ

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop / Hawkeye

Zoe Saldaña as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon

Vin Diesel as Groot

Benedict Wong as Wong

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

Martin Freeman as Everett Ross

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne / Wasp

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn

Halle Berry as Storm

Famke Janssen as Jean Grey

Anna Paquin as Rogue

Sophie Turner as Jean Grey

Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique

Michael Fassbender as Magneto

Nicholas Hoult as Beast

Stay tuned as we learn more!

