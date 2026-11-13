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Avril Lavigne‘s dating life is back in the headlines following her big announcement!

On November 13, the 42-year-old “Complicated” singer shocked fans by announcing that she is now a mom after recently welcoming a baby girl.

“Our Mini ****ing Princess has arrived,” Avril wrote on social media. She included several images, including a photo of her holding her baby’s hand, a photo of her holding her little one, and in an homage to her “Sk8er Boi” aesthetic, an image of three black-and-white checkered Vans shoes to pay homage to her family.

She has not revealed her baby’s name at this time, nor do we know who the baby’s dad is.

While we don’t know who Avril is currently romantically involved with, we’ve decided to take a look back at all of the stars she’s dated, including her two ex-husbands.

Browse through the slideshow to see Avril Lavigne’s dating history…

Deryck Whibley

Avril first started dating Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley when she was 19-years-old and he was 23 in 2003. He proposed in 2005 and they married on July 15, 2006 in California.

After three years of marriage, Avril filed for divorce in 2009 citing irreconcilable differences. Despite the divorce, the two have remained friendly.

Brody Jenner

Following her divorce from Deryck, Avril started dating Brody Jenner in 2009.

They dated for almost two years before splitting in 2012.

Chad Kroeger

Avril began dating Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in July 2012 after they worked together on Avril‘s fifth studio album. They got engaged a month later and then married on July 1, 2013.

After two years of marriage, Avril announced their split in September 2015.

“It is with heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we’ve created many unforgettable moments. We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other. To all our family, friends and fans, thank you sincerely for the support.”

After their split, the two remained friendly and Chad supported Avril as she battled Lyme disease.

Head to the next slide to see more…

J.R. Rotem

In August 2017, Avril sparked dating rumors with music producer J.R. Rotem when they were photographed holding hands during a night out in West Hollywood.

“J.R. is a producer she’s been working with,” a source told E! News. “He’s respected in the industry. Lately, they’ve started hanging out socially and there’s definitely chemistry there. They’re both so passionate about music.”

“They’ve been out a few times now and things seem to be headed in a romantic direction,” the source added.

The two seemingly went their separate ways by the end of 2017.

Phillip Sarofim

In November 2018, Avril was first seen out with Phillip Sarofim.

According to reports at the time, Avril and the businessman had been quietly dating for the past couple of months after being introduced at a dinner party by mutual friends.

Phillip is the son of Texan billionaire Fayez Sarofim – who is the second largest shareholder in Kinder Morgan and owns a stake of the Houston Texans.

A year later, it was announced that they had split up.

Head to the next slide to see more…

Mod Sun

Avril met musician Mod Sun while working on her album Love Sux in January 2021. After a year of dating, he proposed in April 2022.

Less than a year later, it was revealed in February 2023 that they had split up.

Tyga

Around the same time that it was revealed that she had split from Mod Sun, Avril started hanging out with Tyga.

At the time, sources said that Avril and Tyga “are good friends, and have been for some time, but it’s nothing romantic.”

Another source told People, “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

They seemingly confirmed they were dating in May 2023 when they were photographed kissing in Paris.

However, a month later, it was revealed that they had split up.

Head to the next slide to see more…

Currently unknown

Avril has kept her romantic life out of the spotlight following her relationship with Tyga.

While it’s unclear who she’s currently dating, it appears as though she has a partner as in her birth announcement she wrote that “Our” baby was born.

Congrats again to Avril!