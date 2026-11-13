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A new report has emerged about J.D. Vance‘s political future.

CNN is now reporting that the 42-year-old Republican and current Vice President has given “serious consideration to not running for president in 2028.” He never officially said he would run, but there’s been speculation that he would.

If you don’t know, in the November 2026 U.S. midterm elections, the Democratic Party won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, shifting Congress away from Republican control during Donald Trump‘s second term.

With majorities in both chambers, including several historic Senate flips in states such as Kansas and Texas, Democrats gained a lot of legislative power.

Why Might JD Vance Be Reconsidering Running in 2028?

He’s apparently been wrestling with his “political ambitions, the fracturing of the MAGA coalition and the demands of fatherhood” in the wake of the massive Democratic blue wave.

A source told CNN, “I wouldn’t be surprised by any decision he makes. He’s only 42. He’s young enough that he can have a comeback should this environment make success impossible. It just may not be his time.”

“The question isn’t if JD can do it. It’s: If the Iran war is still happening, can any Republican do it? If they don’t end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028,” a “Vance ally” said.

Other Republicans who are always thought to be thinking about running include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. See who is considered a frontrunner in the Democratic party.

