Getty Images

Surprise! Avril Lavigne is a mom!

The 42-year-old singer announced the news on her social media.

Avril Lavigne Welcomed a Baby Girl!

“Our Mini ****ing Princess has arrived,” Avril announced on her Instagram account moments ago.

She included several images, including a photo of her holding her baby’s hand, a photo of her holding her little one, and in an homage to her “Sk8er Boi” aesthetic, an image of three black-and-white checkered Vans shoes to pay homage to her family.

She has not revealed her baby’s name at this time, nor do we know who the baby’s dad is.

Who Is Avril Lavigne Dating?

Avril is actually not publicly linked to anyone right now.

Her most notable past romances span her marriages to singers Deryck Whibley (2006–2010) and Chad Kroeger (2013–2015), alongside public relationships with Brody Jenner (2010–2012), her former fiancé Mod Sun (2021–2023), and rapper Tyga (2023). Mod Sun did reveal some details about their split.



Congratulations to Avril Lavigne on the birth of her newborn baby!