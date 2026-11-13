Hallmark Media

Amy Acker, Luke Macfarlane, and Sara Canning lead the cast of Hallmark Channel’s My Christmas Cowboy, the next entry in this year’s Countdown to Christmas.

Set in a small town in Texas, the story follows a news producer and a Hollywood celebrity host amid a newsroom mishap that sends them down opposite career paths and then reunites them years later.

Keep reading to find out more about the movie, how to watch it, who stars, and more!

My Christmas Cowboy stars

Amy Acker stars in the lead role of Meg, and television fans are likely very familiar with her as she’s been a popular face on many shows throughout the years, such as Angel, Person of Interest, The Gifted, and 9-1-1: Lone Star. On the film side, she’s starred in Catch Me If You Can, Let’s Kill Ward’s Wife, The Novice, and The Cabin in the Woods.

Luke Macfarlane is the film’s male lead and stars in Netflix’s Single All the Way. He’s also known for Brothers & Sisters, Killjoys, Mercy Street, Over There, Smash, Satisfaction, Platonic, Bros, and Supreme Courtships. For Hallmark, Luke has led movies like Notes of Autumn, A Magical Christmas Village, Moriah’s Lighthouse, Taking a Shot at Love, and Christmas in My Heart.

Canadian actress Sara Canning is probably best known for playing Jenna Sommers on The Vampire Diaries. She’s also been in projects like A Series of UnfortunateEvents on Netflix, War for the Planet of the Apes, Remedy, and Black Field. On Hallmark specifically, she’s known for Holiday Road, Christmas on Call, Christmas at the Golden Dragon.

What is My Christmas Cowboy about?

Here’s the official synopsis shared by Hallmark:

Meg (Acker) set aside her newscaster aspirations after a disastrous audition experience in college and has been happy as a news producer in her small town of Fern, Texas. Billy Kane (Macfarlane), her former college crush and audition partner, is a well-known celebrity host in Hollywood on the brink of losing his career after an on-camera gaffe. At the advice of his publicist, Billy begrudgingly returns to Texas to lay low and spend the holidays with his sister (Canning) and her family. When Meg and Billy cross paths he’s happy to see her but her feelings are on the frostier side – she’s still upset he took advantage of her failed audition to get the gig himself. Meg finds herself seeing Billy more than she’d like since his nephew Graham (Isaiah Haegert) is in the horse therapy program her dad runs at their ranch. With their annual Reindeer Roundup holiday event coming up Meg’s dad gets sidelined after an injury. Her dad enlists Billy to serve has its host, much to Meg’s chagrin. With the Reindeer Roundup just days away, Meg teaches Billy basic riding and roping skills to get him ready for his hosting duties. In the process, they slowly reconnect and Meg sees there’s more to him than Hollywood glitz. As their connection grows, each of them helps give the other the courage to step outside their comfort zones and find new joy – and possibly love – in unexpected ways.

Where did My Christmas Cowboy film?

My Christmas Cowboy was mostly filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with some sequences filmed in Lowell. The movie itself takes place in Fern, Texas.

How to watch My Christmas Cowboy

My Christmas Cowboy premieres Friday, November 13 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

If you can’t watch the premiere live, Hallmark confirms that the movie will begin streaming on Hallmark+ the following day, Saturday, November 14.

Hallmark has also scheduled several additional television airings:

Saturday, November 14 at 6/5c

Sunday, November 22 at 2/1c

Wednesday, November 25 at 8/7c

Tuesday, December 8 at 12a/11c

Saturday, December 26 at 12/11c

My Christmas Cowboy is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas programming lineup.