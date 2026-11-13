Netflix

Virgin River has been renewed for a record-making ninth season at Netflix!

This officially makes the hit series the longest-running original scripted series by number of seasons.

Season 8 is expected to debut in 2027, and fans won’t be happy to hear there are some casting changes coming.

Two major stars from the show will not return, and a third newer character won’t be back!

Scroll down for what we know about the Season 8 cast.

Martin Henderson – Returning for Season 8!

Martin Henderson will be back to portray Jack in Season 8, of course!

Here’s his character description, from Netflix: Gruff bar owner Jack is a Marine veteran who runs Virgin River’s popular watering hole — and serves as a friendly face, confidant, and handyman for his fellow residents, even if it means neglecting his own issues. While he’s in a situationship when Mel arrives, he quickly takes notice of the new woman in town. In season 6, his character finally married Mel!

Alexandra Breckenridge – Returning for Season 8!

Alexandra Breckenridge is sticking around as Mel, of course!

Here’s her character description, from Netflix: A nurse practitioner from the big city (Los Angeles), Mel arrives in Virgin River looking for a fresh start after losing her husband and baby. She begins working at the local clinic (where she also puts her midwife skills to use), and sparks quickly fly between her and one of the pillars of the Virgin River community. The couple finally got married in season 6!

Hit the “next” button to see who else is returning and who is exiting the Virgin River universe…

Tim Matheson – Returning for Season 8

Tim is returning as Doc!

Here’s his character description, from Netflix: Guess what Doc does? Go ahead, we’ll wait! That’s right, the town doctor goes by “Doc” (how quaint!) and serves as the medical provider for nearly everyone in and around Virgin River. While he isn’t initially keen on hiring Mel, he eventually warms up to her and comes to depend on her skills during crises. He and Hope have a long, fraught marriage. But the love remains between them.

Annette O’Toole – Returning for Season 8

Annette is returning as Hope.

Here’s her character description, from Netflix: While Jack’s an unofficial leader in Virgin River, Hope is its official one: mayor. And as mayor, she’ll do anything necessary to protect her city and its people regardless of what anyone thinks of her. She’s married to a fellow longtime Virgin River resident, Doc.

Sarah Dugdale – Returning for Season 8

Sarah is returning as Lizzie.

Here’s her character description, from Netflix: Troubled teen Lizzie moves in with her aunt in Virgin River in an attempt to get away from the temptations of Los Angeles. After a bit more rebellion, Lizzie falls in love with her new town — and with some of its inhabitants.

Keep reading to see who else is returning and who is exiting the Virgin River universe…

Zibby Allen – Returning for Season 8

Zibby is returning as Brie.

Here’s her character description, from Netflix: Jack’s sister is a whip-smart lawyer who, much like Mel, seeks solace in the remote town of Virgin River. And, much like Mel, she too finds love in the picturesque place with none other than Brady.

Kai Bradbury – Returning for Season 8

Kai is returning as Denny.

Here’s his character description, from Netflix: Doc didn’t know he had a grandson — or a son, even — until Denny came knocking on his door in an attempt to connect with his family as he copes with a deadly diagnosis. And, like so many other newcomers, he falls in love with a Virgin River resident.

Kandyse McClure – Returning for Season 8

Kandyse McClure is returning as Kaia Bryant.

Here’s her character description, from Netflix: Kaia is a tough firefighter who settles in to Virgin River as the new fire chief after sparks fly between her and Preacher.

Keep reading to see who else is returning and who is exiting the Virgin River universe…

Colin Lawrence – Returning for Season 8

Colin Lawrence will return as Preacher.

Here’s his character description from Netflix: The yin to Jack’s yang, Preacher is the talented chef at Jack’s bar and a bright, positive force compared to his best friend’s often cranky energy.

Benjamin Hollingsworth – Returning for Season 8

Benjamin will be back, despite that big cliffhanger..

Here’s his character description, from Netflix: Another Marine buddy who served with Jack and Preacher, Brady has struggled to find his place in the world after returning from his tour of duty. Sometimes that means working on the wrong side of the law.

Teryl Rothery – Returning for Season 8

Teryl Rothery will be back as Muriel for season 8!

Keep reading to see who else is returning and who is exiting the Virgin River universe…

John Allen Nelson – Returning for Season 8

John Allen Nelson will be back as Everett!

Cody Kearsley – Recurring for Season 8!

Cody Kearsley played Clay in season 7, and will return for another go around in season 8 as a recurring star.

Austin Nichols – Recurring for Season 8!

Austin Nichols played the pediatric surgeon Eli in a cameo in season 7, and will be back for season 8!

Keep reading to see who else is returning and who is exiting the Virgin River universe…

Marco Grazzini – Exiting!

Marco is not returning as Mike.

“He’s not coming back for Season 8,” Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed to Deadline. He did reveal that Marco could be back in a future season.

Lauren Hammersley – Exiting!

Lauren Hammersley will not be back as Charmaine in season 8!

She could return in a future season though.

Sara Canning – Exiting

Sara Canning joined the cast as Victoria for season 7.

She will not be back for season 8, Deadline shared.

Here’s what Benjamin Hollingsworth said about the season 7 cliffhanger.