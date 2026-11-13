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U2 and Dolly Parton‘s emotional new duet “Torn” is finally here, and there’s a powerful story behind the song’s lyrics.

The Irish rock band released the track on Friday (November 13) as the closing song on their 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz.

The collaboration features the final recorded vocal performance from Dolly, who passed away on August 25 at age 80. She recorded her vocals in Nashville in June, just two months before her passing.

The song was co-written by Dolly, U2 and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid, with production by Jacknife Lee and pedal steel guitar from Daniel Lanois.

While the song originally began as a very different story, Bono has revealed how it evolved into a heartbreaking reflection on family divisions.

So, what do the lyrics to “Torn” mean, and what did Dolly say about the song before her passing?

What Do U2 & Dolly Parton’s “Torn” Lyrics Mean?

“Torn” tells the story of a mother caught between two sons who have become estranged over their beliefs.

The lyrics describe a family that once shared a close bond but has become so divided that even sitting together at the same table feels impossible.

Throughout the song, the mother struggles with loving both of her children while being unable to bring them back together.

The chorus focuses on the pain of relatives becoming strangers despite their shared history. The lyrics also suggest that neither side can truly win when the conflict leaves everyone hurting.

“Brothers turn to strangers and sons deny their name / Somebody loses either way and every heart is torn,” Bono and Dolly sing.

The lyrics reference cracked picture-frame glass, words that have become hurtful and the difficulty of finding common ground.

What Did Bono Say About the Meaning of “Torn”?

In a new track-by-track explanation published by The Irish Times, Bono revealed that Dolly originally had a different idea for the song.

U2 had approached her about collaborating on some Irish folk-inspired material, but she wasn’t interested in that particular direction.

“That’s a little too Irish for me,” Bono recalls her saying.

Instead, she offered them an unfinished song called “Torn.”

According to Rolling Stone, the original concept involved a woman struggling to choose between two romantic partners.

Bono and Johnny rewrote the lyrics to focus on a mother watching her family fall apart.

Bono explained that he and Johnny were thinking about political divisions in America while writing the song, although they wanted its message to resonate beyond one country.

“It became a story of a family riven by uncivil wars … two brothers, Abel and Cain, mute at a kitchen table … America was on mine and Johnny’s mind, but it could be a story around a kitchen table anywhere in the world,” Bono explained to The Irish Times.

What Did Dolly Parton Say About Her Final Recording?

Dolly was able to hear and approve the completed recording before her passing.

In a personal note to Bono dated June 2, 2026, which was shared publicly ahead of the release, she expressed her excitement about the collaboration.

Dolly told Bono that she loved the song and believed it could become something special. She also thanked him for including her in his life.

Bono later revealed that Dolly had been ill when she recorded her vocals, and that hearing her performance has become especially emotional since her passing.

Bono told The Irish Times that Dolly had been sicker than she let on, but still delivered an extraordinary performance, calling it “one of the greatest vocals in the history of vocals.”

The album version of “Torn” was released November 13, while a separate country arrangement, titled “Torn (Kent Wells Version),” premiered on country radio the previous day.

If you missed it, Bono previously revealed how Dolly recorded her final vocals while battling health issues.

Listen to “Torn” below!

Read the Lyrics to U2 & Dolly Parton’s “Torn”