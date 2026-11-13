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Jamie Dornan is one of the hottest actors of his generation and he has a brand new TV series premiering this weekend on Apple TV.

The 44-year-old actor stars in the new series 12 12 12. He’s known for his work in movies like the Fifty Shades franchise, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Belfast, and Heart of Stone. He just wrapped work on the movie The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Fans might be curious to know more about Jamie‘s personal life.

So, is he single or married?

Jamie Dornan is married to Amelia Warner

Jamie has been married to actress, composer, and singer Amelia Warner since 2013. They’ve been a couple since 2010!

“There’s never a day that I don’t tell her I love her,” Jamie told The Sunday Times in 2018. “We get frustrated at times, usually when traveling with the kids, but we’d never let anything boil and become a thing. We know couples who are plate-throwers, but that’s just not us. I’m glad it’s not us — plates are expensive.”

Jamie and Amelia are the parents to three daughters – Dulcie, born in November 2013, Elva, born in early 2016, and Alberta, born in early 2019.

They both were with famous stars previously

Jamie was previously in a relationship with Keira Knightley from 2003 to 2005.

Amelia met Colin Farrell in 2000 and they got married in a non-legal ceremony in 2001, but split about four months later.

Amelia Warner is a successful composer

Amelia began her career as an actress, with roles in movies like 1999’s Mansfield Park, 2000’s Quills, 2002’s Nine Lives, 2005’s Aeon Flux, and more.

For the past decade, Amelia has been a successful composer. She has composed the musical scores for movies like 2017’s Mary Shelley, 2020’s Wild Mountain Thyme, 2022’s Mr. Malcolm’s List, and 2024’s Young Woman and the Sea.

Check out more photos of Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner throughout the years…